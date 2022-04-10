Russia Ukraine War: Russian helicopter split into two pieces in the air, the accurate target of the Ukrainian army

Ukrainian soldiers are resolutely fighting the Russian attack. Tales of his bravery are coming to the fore everyday. A video has surfaced in the latest case. It can be seen how Ukrainian missiles targeted a Russian chopper in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine. The attack was so precise that the MI28N chopper split in two in the air.

The missile with which the Russian chopper was attacked was made by Britain. Starstreak is the UK’s most advanced portable missile system. Britain’s Defense Minister Ben Wallace said last month that he would supply missiles to Ukraine to counter Russian attacks. This missile moves three times faster than the speed of sound.

Hundreds of bodies found in Bucha, Russia accused of genocide

Bodies found on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv after Russia withdrew its troops are pointing to vandalism. Some of them had their hands tied and some were shot from close range. Ukrainian officials said bodies of 410 civilians had been found in towns in the Kyiv region.

The Times is reporting that this shootdown of a Russian Mi-28 was by a British Starstreak SAM pic.twitter.com/zsQb1DkQ74 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 2, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would investigate the atrocities of Russian soldiers with international help. Zelensky said the world has seen many war crimes. He said a special justice system would be created to investigate Russian atrocities with international help. However, Russia’s Defense Ministry has denied all allegations and called it an act of Ukrainian officials. He has appealed to the United Nations Security Council to convene a meeting on the matter.

NATO estimates, 15 thousand Russians have died so far

NATO estimates that 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the fighting that began about two months ago. This figure is equal to all Soviet soldiers killed in Afghanistan in nine years. According to one report, the morale of Russian soldiers is incredibly low. There is a strong possibility of the escape of the Russian army. Russia has not only failed to win the hearts and minds of the Ukrainian people, but now it is also struggling to win the hearts and minds of its army.

Russia’s shortage of medicines after Ukraine war started

Messages are being seen on social media about Russia stocking up on vital drugs before supplies are disrupted by Western sanctions imposed by the war on Ukraine. Some medicines have become difficult to find in Moscow and other cities. However, the Russian government says the shortage of medicines is temporary. It is worth noting that Russia is facing a lot of problems due to sanctions. There were also reports of shortage of sugar before medicines. Videos on social media showed how people were trying to buy sugar.