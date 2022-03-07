World

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian military commander POW claims forces were told ‘Nazis’ had overtaken Ukraine

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian military commander POW claims forces were told ‘Nazis’ had overtaken Ukraine
Written by admin
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian military commander POW claims forces were told ‘Nazis’ had overtaken Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian military commander POW claims forces were told ‘Nazis’ had overtaken Ukraine

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Russian military commander and prisoner of war in Ukraine says he and his forces were led to believe they were invading the country because “nationalists, the Nazis have seized power,” according to a video released Monday.

Russian Lieutenant Colonel Astakhov Dmitry Mikhailovich was accompanied by two badly wounded men because he said they were told in Russia that “Ukraine’s territory is dominated by fascist regimes,” according to a video shared by Ukraine’s News Channel 24. .

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“Nationalists, the Nazis have seized power,” Mikhailovich continued, as he and his troops were told.

He added: “You are going against your own commander in a tense situation. But it is a genocide. People have been killed.”

GEN Jack Kane blasts Russia for ‘pattern’ of ceasefire violations: ‘We have to be fairly skeptical’

He said he would go to jail or “do what we deserve.”

“We are ready for everything.”

Mikhailovich probably complained of a certain degree of pressure and his statement could not be verified.

Jonathan Turley, a legal analyst and chair of the Shapiro Chair of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, questioned the use of photographs of prisoners of war in Ukraine, possibly in violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Russian authorities have arrested more than 5,000 anti-war protesters

“It is unclear who possessed or took the videotape of these prisoners of war. Many civilians are joining the front lines in this fight. However, as difficult as it is on this fluid battlefield, it is a convention to comply with Ukraine’s obligations,” he wrote in a headline blog post. Does filming Russian prisoners of war violate the Geneva Conventions? ”

READ Also  Missouri gun law: state Supreme Court to hear arguments against new law

He added: “There can be no answer that the Russians deserve it. The conventions are effective only if they are applied equally. If we selectively apply the rules, the Russians will demand the same exceptional status in their treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war.”

The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has confirmed that 406 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his offensive. And as of midnight on Sunday, another 801 civilians had been injured, the office said, adding that the fighting had prevented accurate reporting and that the number was actually higher.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says it has confirmed the deaths of 407 civilians in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

It said another 801 injured civilians had been confirmed by midnight on Sunday. The UN office used strict procedures and only confirmed casualties.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have released high casualty figures.

#RussiaUkraine #war #Russian #military #commander #POW #claims #forces #told #Nazis #overtaken #Ukraine

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Coronavirus Updates: Biden tests negative after being exposed to virus

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment