Russia-Ukraine war: Russian military commander POW claims forces were told ‘Nazis’ had overtaken Ukraine

A Russian military commander and prisoner of war in Ukraine says he and his forces were led to believe they were invading the country because “nationalists, the Nazis have seized power,” according to a video released Monday.

Russian Lieutenant Colonel Astakhov Dmitry Mikhailovich was accompanied by two badly wounded men because he said they were told in Russia that “Ukraine’s territory is dominated by fascist regimes,” according to a video shared by Ukraine’s News Channel 24. .

“Nationalists, the Nazis have seized power,” Mikhailovich continued, as he and his troops were told.

He added: “You are going against your own commander in a tense situation. But it is a genocide. People have been killed.”

He said he would go to jail or “do what we deserve.”

“We are ready for everything.”

Mikhailovich probably complained of a certain degree of pressure and his statement could not be verified.

Jonathan Turley, a legal analyst and chair of the Shapiro Chair of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, questioned the use of photographs of prisoners of war in Ukraine, possibly in violation of the Geneva Conventions.

“It is unclear who possessed or took the videotape of these prisoners of war. Many civilians are joining the front lines in this fight. However, as difficult as it is on this fluid battlefield, it is a convention to comply with Ukraine’s obligations,” he wrote in a headline blog post. Does filming Russian prisoners of war violate the Geneva Conventions? ”

He added: “There can be no answer that the Russians deserve it. The conventions are effective only if they are applied equally. If we selectively apply the rules, the Russians will demand the same exceptional status in their treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war.”

The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has confirmed that 406 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his offensive. And as of midnight on Sunday, another 801 civilians had been injured, the office said, adding that the fighting had prevented accurate reporting and that the number was actually higher.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have released high casualty figures.