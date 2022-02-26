Russia- Ukraine War: Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the meaning of NATO’s role

Anuranjan Jha, from England

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) has been activated 8 hours after Russia’s attack on Ukraine. When Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday morning, the most important question was what will Britain, other European countries or NATO do after Russia’s attack on Ukraine? The reason behind the Russia-Ukraine dispute that Russia has been telling is Ukraine’s intention and acceptance of joining NATO. Here NATO countries have also wanted Ukraine to become their member, but this has not been done officially yet. Putin had clearly said recently that if Ukraine does not become a member of NATO, then he has no intention of war with Ukraine. But Ukraine rejected it and Russia attacked Ukraine on sight.

For the past several days, the eyes of the whole world were fixed on this. Britain first warned Russia not to attack and later, sensing its intention, imposed many economic sanctions. Five of Russia’s biggest banks were closed in Britain, and many Russian Arabs were not only barred from trading, but their assets were also frozen for the time being. Along with Britain, the US also announced sanctions and Germany stopped some agreements with Russia. But regardless of all this, Vladimir Putin put forward his imperialist desires and attacked Ukraine from three sides.

Just before this attack, Ukraine’s 44-year-old President Zelensky declared a state of emergency and imposed martial law and also said that he would not bow down to Russia at any cost. So far there are different reports of hundreds of soldiers and civilians being killed. Russia has started the war, now what next? Will Russia still agree only with threats, will the US-UK and other NATO member countries retaliate against Russia or will there be only statements and condemnation?

This question is most important today because if Ukraine is in this trouble today, it is because of its proximity to European countries and its intention and acceptance to join NATO. Here in England, the general public does not react quickly to international events, but whatever the reaction is, it is very concrete and full of facts.

A few hours after the attack on Ukraine, I was here in England in the public library checking some papers. At that time the statement of the military chief of NATO came that “Ukraine is not a member of our organization. So, we can’t give him direct military help. But, there are many other avenues and aid is being provided to Ukraine through them”.

Interactionally, when I mentioned this statement to Katherine (Branch Manager Shropshire Library) in the library during coffee, her reaction was simple. Catherine said that she has full faith in her Prime Minister and that he will take the right steps at the right time and I am sure that NATO will not take this matter so lightly, because not only will it create an atmosphere of war in Europe, but it will also cause inflation to the common man. will be hit. That’s why I am sure that soon strict measures will be taken against Russia. This is the statement of a common citizen of Britain, whose country the whole world considers to be the leader of spreading imperialism.

Shortly after, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Russia’s action was to take away the freedom of any sovereign nation, which would not be tolerated. Soon after the Russian attack, Johnson described Putin’s move as destroying Europe and later even said that Britain would not see this despicable and barbaric attack by Russia. Boris Johnson said Ukraine is not a very old country but has enjoyed freedom and democracy for the past several “decades and has the right to choose its destiny”.

He said Britain and the world cannot allow that freedom to be “simply taken away”. “Our mission is clear: diplomatically, politically, economically and ultimately militarily, there will be an effort to put an end to this despicable and barbaric move by Vladimir Putin. Addressing the people of Ukraine directly, Johnson said: “In this hour of agony, we are with you, we are praying for you and your families and we are by your side.” At the same time, Boris Johnson said that even if the coming months were “serious and damaging to Ukraine’s independence, he still firmly believes that it will shine again in Ukraine”. I am confident that the Russian dictator will never be able to undermine the national spirit of Ukrainians and their belief in their country to be independent”.

After this statement of the British Prime Minister, an emergency meeting of NATO was called and NATO said that Russia should withdraw from the path of violence and war, otherwise Russia will have to pay a very heavy economic and political price. NATO said that we invited Russia for talks but Russia has chosen the path of war, there is still time. We are increasing the military and air force in the eastern part. Security forces have been asked to be ready to respond to any situation. At the same time, NATO said that Russia has violated international laws such as the UN Charter, the Helsinki Act and the Paris Charter. In such a situation, we are completely with Ukraine. In a rapidly changing development, another statement was issued from 10 Downing Street, which said that Britain is preparing to impose some more economic sanctions on Russia, which will be announced soon.

Due to the closure of Ukraine’s airspace, students and workers of many countries including India are stuck there. In between, both Russia and Ukraine are releasing figures of casualties of soldiers of each other’s countries. Russia has carried out attacks in almost all major cities, including Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. A Ukrainian fighter jet has also crashed in Kiev. Ukraine’s Zelensky has come on TV and said that we have gone to war and will not back down at any cost, and also said that whatever report our agencies issue should be considered correct because enemy countries scare us by telling different figures. Would like

Even before the Russian attack, Zelensky released a video and appealed to the Russian general public to do their part in stopping the fighting before it is too late. Overall, the war started between Russia and Ukraine may not be a sign of any world war, but the possibility of major upheavals at the international level cannot be ruled out and certainly in the coming days NATO with European countries. Its future will depend on its activities.

