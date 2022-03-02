Russia Ukraine War: Second Indian dies in Ukraine student from Punjab suffered stroke

A large number of Indians are trapped in Ukraine, who are being evacuated safely. Meanwhile, news of the death of another Indian youth is coming on Wednesday.

Amidst the ongoing military action by Russia in Ukraine, a large number of Indians are stranded there, who are being evacuated safely. Meanwhile, news of the death of another Indian youth is coming on Wednesday. Chandan Jindal, 22, a medical student in Ukraine who was admitted to Vinitsia after a brain haemorrhage, died on Wednesday, a resident of Barnala in Punjab. On the death of Indian national Chandan Jindal living in Ukraine, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that his family is also in Ukraine.

Earlier, on Tuesday, there was news of the death of an Indian student. An Indian student was killed during the firing in Kharkiv. The Ministry of External Affairs had said that an Indian student lost his life in the shelling in Kharkiv. Naveen Shekharappa, an Indian student from Karnataka, was a fourth year student at Kharkiv National Medical University.

Indian Embassy in Ukraine continues advisory regarding Indian citizens in Kharkiv. The official Twitter handle of the Indian Embassy in Ukraine posted, “Evacuate Kharkiv immediately, move on to Pisochin, Bezludovka and Babe.” Citizens must reach these areas by 6 pm (Ukrainian time) today.

#WATCH Chandan Jindal, an Indian citizen living in Ukraine, has died of natural causes. His family is also in Ukraine: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi#RussiaUkraineCrises pic.twitter.com/HqNvI3KcZd — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 2, 2022

Shekharappa Gyangoudar, father of a Karnataka student killed in a gunfight in Ukraine amid Russian attack, on Tuesday alleged that no one from the Indian embassy contacted the Indian students stranded in Ukraine’s Kharkiv. Gyangoudar said that students of India do not go abroad like this. Their compulsion is to go there and get education.

“Despite securing 97 per cent marks in PUC, his son could not get a medical seat in the state. Crores of rupees have to be paid to get a medical seat and students are getting the same education abroad by spending less money.” PM Modi spoke to the father of the deceased Indian student on Tuesday. At the same time, the CM of Karnataka also talked to the government regarding bringing Naveen’s body from Ukraine.