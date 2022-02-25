World

Russia-Ukraine war: The story behind viral photo of Ukrainian ambassador with samurai sword

Russia-Ukraine war: The story behind viral photo of Ukrainian ambassador with samurai sword
Russia-Ukraine war: The story behind viral photo of Ukrainian ambassador with samurai sword

Russia-Ukraine war: The story behind viral photo of Ukrainian ambassador with samurai sword

Dr. Sergei Korsunsky, Ukraine’s ambassador to Japan, photographed the traditional samurai armor during the ongoing Russian aggression in his home country.

After her photo shoot, social media went wild with speculation, rumors and misinformation about the photos. Gadget Clock Digital reached out to the Ukrainian embassy to hear the story from the ambassador’s office.

The most widely shared (but false) claim about the film is that Korsunsky is serving as Japan’s ambassador to Ukraine. Some social media users have speculated that “his great-grandfather’s samurai sword and traditional armor were distributed to him from Tokyo, Japan. In an FB post, he declared that the samurai must protect the country he is in!”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

The ambassador and his staff are aware of the image. They even tried to set the record more than once, but eventually the wrong information proved irresistible and they gave up, officials told Gadget Clock Digital.

“We know about this fake, but we have lost the patience to tell who it is,” Korsunsky told Gadget Clock in an exclusive interview.

However, the reality of the ambassador’s gesture is as compelling as the fiction revolving around his picture.

“This armor was provided by samurai artist Tetsuro Shimaguchi. He is a friend and friend of Ukraine. [mine]”It was a complete, realistic armored cultural project to make Japanese warriors feel how they felt in a war,” he continued.

The samurai photo shoot was not originally meant for a rally in support of Ukraine. However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Russia. [I] Bushido decided to make an appeal to the Japanese to remember what the spirit was. It was a general message that was well received by Japan. “

Under the country’s current constitution, Japan is not allowed to have a permanent military presence. Japanese troops are confined to a small but capable “self-defense force” dedicated to protecting the island from foreign forces.

“There are some people who are real warriors by nature,” Korsunsky said. “We don’t think the samurai spirit has died in Japan. It’s part of the historical tradition. Shimaguchi-Sensei is part of the effort to renew those traditions.”

The Constitution of Japan was drafted in English and translated into Japanese by a team of U.S. legal experts after the end of World War II. The Allies were the authors of Article 9 – a clause that prevents Japan from raising its military appropriately or declaring war.

The Japanese people are divided on this issue – the island has been a pacifist nation since the end of their empire and some prefer to keep it that way. Members of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, however, are vocal in their support for lifting military sanctions and re-arming the country.

Korsunsky declined to comment on the Japanese military question, saying Ukraine had no business telling Japan what to do.

“We are not in a position to advise the Japanese government. Japan is a soft power, highly respected and loved in the region and in Ukraine,” Korsunsky told Gadget Clock. “Japan has its own challenges with Russia (northern region) and China (Senkaku Islands).”

Korsunsky issued a general statement to the world about his country’s unprovoked attack, thanked the Japanese and called on other countries to retreat against Russia.

“This is a brutal aggression,” he said. “Without provocation and condemnation and the world should condemn Russia and Putin. Japan supports Ukraine and we are very grateful for that.”

