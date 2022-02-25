Russia ukraine war Tiger 3, RRR, Ganpat , Ajay Devgn Runway 34 Bollywood film shoot in russia ukraine. Russia ukraine war Tiger 3, Ganpat, Ajay Devgn runway 34 Bollywood film shoot in Russia and Ukraine

tiger 3 salman khan

The first picture of Tiger 3 that was leaked was from Russia. Where Salman has shot an important part of Tiger 3. Well Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have completed their entire schedule of Russia. If Russia or Ukraine is included in the plan of the makers, then they will have to change it due to the war.

Runway 34, Jug Jug Geo

Ajay Devgn also chose Moscow for the airport and club for his film Runway 34. A special part of the shooting of Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s film Jug Jug Jio, adorned with family fun, romance and drama, has also been completed in Russia.

Ganpat’s action, very difficult

With this, an important part of the action of Tiger Shroff’s Ganpat is to be shot in Russia, for which the makers may have to change their planning now. RRR, the biggest film of Indian cinema, is also related to Ukraine.

Shooting of this song of RRR

Ukraine has been used to make RRR movie look luxurious. A song from the movie RRR has been shot in Ukraine. That song is none other than Nacho Nacho which has been shot completely in Ukraine. Earlier, a song from Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 has also been shot in Ukraine.