World

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Farmer ‘Steals’ Russian Tank With Tractor

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Farmer ‘Steals’ Russian Tank With Tractor
Written by admin
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Farmer ‘Steals’ Russian Tank With Tractor

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Farmer ‘Steals’ Russian Tank With Tractor

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Farmer ‘Steals’ Russian Tank With Tractor

At the UNGA emergency meeting, the Ukrainian representative said so far 352 people, including 16 children, have been killed from the Ukrainian side. This number is increasing continuously, the shelling is going on.

The news of Russian troops attacking different parts of Ukraine has shocked the whole world. For five days, Russian forces have been bombing several cities in Ukraine, in which hundreds of people have been reported dead. In several videos that have surfaced, it has been seen how the people of Ukraine are gearing up to fight Russia, while in the meantime another video is becoming increasingly viral, in which it can be seen how Ukrainian farmers are united in the midst of the attack. The Russian is hauling the tank by tractor.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Austria, Alexander Sherba, shared a video on Twitter that shows a Ukrainian farmer fleeing with a Russian tank. A tractor said to be from Ukraine was pulling a Russian tank on the main road. Posting the video, the ambassador wrote, “If true, this is probably the first tank ever stolen by a farmer.”

Various reactions are coming on social media regarding this. Russia has intensified attacks in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The Russian army has attacked the Ukrainian capital several times.

At the same time, according to the video shared by the news agency AFP, Russian soldiers moving towards the capital Kyiv faced opposition from local people when Ukrainians stood in front of Russian army tanks. These people were preventing Russian troops from moving towards Kyiv.

READ Also  Russia’s New Addition to the Space Station: When to Watch

The fierce battle between Russia and Ukraine continues. The Russian army continues to attack the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and Kharkiv. At the same time, Russia is facing a number of sanctions after the attack on Ukraine. Here, in response to the ban on air travel, Russia has decided to ban the flights of airlines of 36 countries.


#RussiaUkraine #War #Ukraine #Farmer #Steals #Russian #Tank #Tractor

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  ‘Today’s Outfit Is Confidence’: Atypical TikTok Star Enchants Mexico

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment