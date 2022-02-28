Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Farmer ‘Steals’ Russian Tank With Tractor

At the UNGA emergency meeting, the Ukrainian representative said so far 352 people, including 16 children, have been killed from the Ukrainian side. This number is increasing continuously, the shelling is going on.

The news of Russian troops attacking different parts of Ukraine has shocked the whole world. For five days, Russian forces have been bombing several cities in Ukraine, in which hundreds of people have been reported dead. In several videos that have surfaced, it has been seen how the people of Ukraine are gearing up to fight Russia, while in the meantime another video is becoming increasingly viral, in which it can be seen how Ukrainian farmers are united in the midst of the attack. The Russian is hauling the tank by tractor.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Austria, Alexander Sherba, shared a video on Twitter that shows a Ukrainian farmer fleeing with a Russian tank. A tractor said to be from Ukraine was pulling a Russian tank on the main road. Posting the video, the ambassador wrote, “If true, this is probably the first tank ever stolen by a farmer.”

Various reactions are coming on social media regarding this. Russia has intensified attacks in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The Russian army has attacked the Ukrainian capital several times.

At the same time, according to the video shared by the news agency AFP, Russian soldiers moving towards the capital Kyiv faced opposition from local people when Ukrainians stood in front of Russian army tanks. These people were preventing Russian troops from moving towards Kyiv.

The fierce battle between Russia and Ukraine continues. The Russian army continues to attack the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and Kharkiv. At the same time, Russia is facing a number of sanctions after the attack on Ukraine. Here, in response to the ban on air travel, Russia has decided to ban the flights of airlines of 36 countries.