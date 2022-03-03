Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian athletes die during invasion



Two Ukrainian soccer players and a former biathlete were among those killed during the Russian invasion of the country, officials said this week.

Fifpro, the global union for professional footballers, tweeted on Tuesday that Vitaly Sapillo and Dimitro Martinenko had died during the war.

Jonas Bair-Hoffman, general secretary of FIFPRO, reacted to their deaths on BBC radio.

“We are convinced from the ground (of their deaths) that this is certainly incredibly tragic. We do not have clear information on how many of our members are currently involved in this conflict,” Hoffman said. “Of course, there are still hundreds of Ukrainian players, men and women, in the country, so it is very difficult to get a glimpse of how many of them are at risk right now.

“On the field our union is effectively working outside the bunker and cellar. These two players died as part of this military attack. They show how football and sports in general is just a thought because they are the only people who are unfortunately involved in this terrible war.”

Sapillo, 21, played for the Carpathian Lviv youth football team. Martinenko, 25, was in FC Gostomel.

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) said in a statement that biathlete Ivan Malishev had died while serving in the Ukrainian army.

“Above all, the IBU expresses its deepest condolences to the former Ukrainian bivalve Yvonne Malishev, 19, who died this week while serving in the Ukrainian military,” the union said in a statement. “The executive board once again condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Belarus’s assistance.”

Malishev, 19, competed for the national team and Kharkiv junior team before the end of his career in 2020.