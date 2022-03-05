Russia-Ukraine war: US must implement ‘deterrent strategy’ to push back against Putin, expert says



Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is just one example of how he will weaken other countries to achieve his ultimate goal, and, unless the United States and other European countries begin to take action, it will not be the last military action. The face of resistance, according to a former defense intelligence official.

Rebecca Koffler, a former DIA officer and author of “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America,” talks with Gadget Clock Digital about the need for America and one against Russia’s aggression. Other European countries need to act swiftly to implement the “prevention strategy”.

Describing the strategy, Koffler said it would be similar to the Mutual Assured Destruction (MAD) strategy widely used during the Cold War administration of former President Reagan to prevent nuclear war. The MAD doctrine was created when the United States, the USSR, and other allies kept large quantities of nuclear weapons capable of destroying various territories if they attacked.

As a direct result, Putin is several steps ahead of the United States on a number of issues [Russians] Doing their homework, “Kaffler said.” Americans can back down from many of the ongoing problems in Russia if we “start doing our homework again and actually keep both intellectual and financial resources as counter-strategies for Putin’s playbook.”

Speaking on the study of the inevitable war between Russia and the United States, Koffler said it was time for other NATO nations to step up their defense efforts and reflect on Putin’s 2015 statement. “Fifty years ago, the streets of Leningrad taught me one thing: if fighting is inevitable, you must hit first,” Putin said, referring to a place in his childhood.

“So he’s hitting first,” Koffler said, adding that in response to his attack on Ukraine, Putin believes the United States has “no plans to resist him.” Discussing Putin’s ultimate goal, Koffler said Putin’s goal was a “neutral Soviet state, ideally a pro-Russian government” that he could control.

He outlined the steps he believed the United States should take to counter Putin’s strategy, emphasizing the independence of the Coffer power, protecting networks from cyber-attacks, and protecting American satellites, which he said were “extremely weak.”

“It’s not an easy thing to do,” he said of the cost of securing networks, noting that “security was a concern when creating the Internet.” “Our satellites are extremely risky because the same thing can be done on our networks – cyber attacks.”

Koffler said targeted attacks on our satellites from Russia could potentially “deafen” and “blind us”, weakening us during the war. He highlighted the “dependence” on energy from the United States and Europe, which allows Putin to “cultivate” what he needs.

“Weakness encourages Putin,” Koffler said, adding that he was concerned about the failure of US officials to take Russia’s threat seriously. “It should be a wakeup call so we don’t get stuck next time.”