Russia-Ukraine war: US to join EU in sanctioning Putin personally

13 seconds ago
The United States will join the European Union (EU) in imposing personal sanctions on the Russian president. Vladimir Putin For invading Ukraine White Home Press Secretary Jane Saki confirmed the matter on Friday.

“In line with the decision of our European allies, the United States will join them in imposing sanctions on President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov,” Saki said.

The announcement comes a day after President Biden refrained from targeting Putin in the sanctions announced on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Zelensky has vowed to protect Kiev; Russia is making limited progress’: live update

Press Secretary Jane Saki speaks at a White House briefing on January 25, 2022.

Press Secretary Jane Saki speaks at a White House briefing on January 25, 2022.
(AP Photo / Andrew Harnick)

Saki was quoted by reporters as saying that he had decided to personally approve of President Putin after a press conference where he avoided multiple questions on the issue.

He responded that personal sanctions on Putin had been on the table for some time, but confirmed that the final decision had been made “in the last 24 hours”.

President Biden had earlier stopped approving Putin personally.

President Biden had earlier stopped approving Putin personally.
(Reuters)

The sanctions include a travel ban on Russia, but it is unclear whether the ban will be extended by Putin himself.

Saki’s announcement comes as Russian forces try to cut off a beheading during a bombing raid in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have condemned the attack on the sovereign nation.

“What we are seeing is that Russia, led by Putin, has invaded a legitimate elected democracy, an independent country, in violation of international law,” Republican Mike Turner, of R-Ohio, told Gadget Clock on Friday. “This is a threat to Europe and to our NATO allies and therefore to the United States.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday after months of gathering troops on the country’s border and reached the capital after a day of fighting.

John Michael Rush of Gadget Clock Digital contributed to the report.

