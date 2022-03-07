World

Russia Ukraine War Video: Ukrainian citizens came from the front to stop the Russian tank, went to sit there after pushing

2 mins ago
A video released by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry showed the passion of the people of Ukraine to defend the country against Russian attacks. An unarmed civilian tries to stop an approaching Russian military tank from the front in the northern Ukrainian city of Bakhmak. Tank pushes him down, yet he tries again. The same thing happens to him again this time, but he tries unsuccessfully to stop the tank by kneeling on the road. Later, the locals remove him from there, but he insisted on fighting the Russian tank without caring for his life.

Russia is continuously attacking Ukraine, regardless of the protests around the world. Whereas Ukraine is also standing with full courage to compete with a big country like Russia. The citizens of Ukraine are also fighting with their lives for their country.

Meanwhile, Russian forces on Tuesday attacked a main square and other civilian targets in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city. With this, the Russian army has moved closer to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Russian tanks and other military vehicles are traveling in a convoy of about 40 miles. Russian troops marched toward Ukraine’s two biggest cities on the sixth day of the war as the Kremlin was isolated by tough economic sanctions.

This attack of Russia has shaken the world order of the 21st century. A video posted online showed explosions in the region’s Soviet-era administrative buildings and residential areas in strategic Kharkiv, with a population of about 1.5 million. Meanwhile, an Indian student from Karnataka was killed after being hit by an attack in Kharkiv today. This is the first case of death of an Indian since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the missile attack on Kharkiv’s main square an “undeniable terror” and called it a war crime. He said, “No one will forgive. No one will forget … this is state terrorism of the Russian Federation.” Zelensky said in an emotional appeal to the EU parliament today that Ukraine is fighting “even to be an equal member of Europe”. He said, “I believe that today we are showing everyone what we are… we have proved that at least, we are just like you.”

