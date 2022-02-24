Russia-Ukraine war: What triggered Putin and what may happen next



This was feared year after year: a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. And now, it’s happening.

The rolling images of Russian tanks in Ukraine were probably the most exciting that Gadget Clock observed for a long night during the first round of the attack.

The question remains: what is the goal of Russian President Vladimir Putin?

If the pro-Russian eastern part of the country, which has been disputed for the past eight years, is only expanded and strengthened, it will be terrible enough.

But when we saw attacks on military bases, air bases, air defense sites – almost west of the Polish border – on the first day of the attack, the motive seemed to be focused. Putin plans to dramatically change Ukraine.

Its purpose is to bring back history before NATO reached the eastern tip of Europe, to bring the clock back to the era when Russia and Ukraine were one before the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In an overnight speech, Putin warned Ukrainians not to fight or to stand in the way of Russian aggression.

Ukraine has more troops than Russia. Its hardware is substandard. Its strategies are not so complicated. Although the fog of war is thick during this first day of conflict, Russia seems to be gaining ground across the country, even near the capital city of Kiev.

However, if it is considered for something – and it should be at one stage of this grinding process – the Ukrainians have the will. We heard it a few weeks ago on the streets of Kiev and during a civilian training session. Determination to fight, love of country, hatred of aggression.

We saw this in 2014, when Ukrainians protested in Kiev and died for their freedom, their right to choose their future.

We saw it in February 1992. The people there had just voted to leave the sinking Soviet Union and become independent. They sang “Svoboda”, which means freedom in the Ukrainian language. They knew then that they were one country. They know they are one now. No matter what Vladimir Putin says.

And while most military analysts say there is a cool reason to expect Russia to win this first war over Ukraine, the war for the hearts and minds of the country’s people – and for the soul – could be much more difficult.