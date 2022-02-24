World

Russia-Ukraine war: What triggered Putin and what may happen next

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia-Ukraine war: What triggered Putin and what may happen next
Written by admin
Russia-Ukraine war: What triggered Putin and what may happen next

Russia-Ukraine war: What triggered Putin and what may happen next

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

This was feared year after year: a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. And now, it’s happening.

The rolling images of Russian tanks in Ukraine were probably the most exciting that Gadget Clock observed for a long night during the first round of the attack.

The question remains: what is the goal of Russian President Vladimir Putin?

If the pro-Russian eastern part of the country, which has been disputed for the past eight years, is only expanded and strengthened, it will be terrible enough.

President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on January 25, 2022.

President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on January 25, 2022.
(Sputnik, Kremlin pool photo via AP)

Russia cracks down on anti-war protests, arrests more than 1,700 protesters

But when we saw attacks on military bases, air bases, air defense sites – almost west of the Polish border – on the first day of the attack, the motive seemed to be focused. Putin plans to dramatically change Ukraine.

Its purpose is to bring back history before NATO reached the eastern tip of Europe, to bring the clock back to the era when Russia and Ukraine were one before the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In an overnight speech, Putin warned Ukrainians not to fight or to stand in the way of Russian aggression.

Ukraine has more troops than Russia. Its hardware is substandard. Its strategies are not so complicated. Although the fog of war is thick during this first day of conflict, Russia seems to be gaining ground across the country, even near the capital city of Kiev.

A woman walks past the rubble after Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

A woman walks past the rubble after Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
(AP Photo / Evgeny Maloletka)

READ Also  Facebook's Ad Policies Changed, but Political Campaigns Can Still Target You

Biden’s diplomatic ‘weakness’ delayed sanctions, House Foreign Affairs Republicans say have strengthened Russia

However, if it is considered for something – and it should be at one stage of this grinding process – the Ukrainians have the will. We heard it a few weeks ago on the streets of Kiev and during a civilian training session. Determination to fight, love of country, hatred of aggression.

We saw this in 2014, when Ukrainians protested in Kiev and died for their freedom, their right to choose their future.

We saw it in February 1992. The people there had just voted to leave the sinking Soviet Union and become independent. They sang “Svoboda”, which means freedom in the Ukrainian language. They knew then that they were one country. They know they are one now. No matter what Vladimir Putin says.

And while most military analysts say there is a cool reason to expect Russia to win this first war over Ukraine, the war for the hearts and minds of the country’s people – and for the soul – could be much more difficult.

#RussiaUkraine #war #triggered #Putin #happen

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Nanjing Delta Outbreak Tests China's Tough Approach to Covid

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment