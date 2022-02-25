Russia-Ukraine: White House plays clean-up after Biden says ‘no one expected’ sanctions ‘to prevent anything’



The White House played clean-up on Thursday evening when President Biden demanded a “no-expectation” embargo to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine, despite weeks of claims that the mere threat of sanctions would serve as a deterrent.

White House Deputy National Security Adviser Dalip Singh told reporters that Putin was likely to invade Ukraine if the Biden administration “issued a full package of our financial sanctions in advance.”

“At number one, President Putin may have said, ‘Look, these people are not serious about diplomacy. They are not engaged in honest faith efforts to promote peace, but they are growing,'” Singh speculated. “And that could give him a justification for extending and attacking.

“Secondly, he can see it as the cost of sinking,” he continued. “In other words, President Putin may think, ‘I have already paid the price, why not take what I actually gave, which is the independence of Ukraine.’ So that’s what we wanted to avoid.

“Ultimately, the goal of our sanctions is to make it a strategic failure for Russia,” he added. “Strategic success in the 21st century is not a matter of territory. Putin has done that. In this century, strategic power is increasingly being measured and economic power, by technological sophistication and your story – who you are, what your values ​​are, what good ideas and talents and goodwill you have.” And it will be a failure for Russia at every step. “

Earlier on Thursday, Biden announced new sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, but he later acknowledged that “no one” expected sanctions to be imposed.

“No one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening,” Biden said. “It may take time, and we have to show determination, so he knows what is coming and so the Russian people know what he has brought on them, that’s about it.”

It was seen going against the remarks of Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, claiming that “the purpose of the embargo has always been a deterrent and continues to be so.” On 11 February, National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan similarly claimed that “sanctions were intended to deter.” “Prevention is part of our purpose,” White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Wednesday.

Biden himself stopped approving Putin on Thursday and did not announce sanctions on Russia from the Swift banking system, saying Europe was not on board with such a move.

