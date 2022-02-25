World

Russia-Ukraine: White House plays clean-up after Biden says ‘no one expected’ sanctions ‘to prevent anything’

28 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia-Ukraine: White House plays clean-up after Biden says ‘no one expected’ sanctions ‘to prevent anything’
Written by admin
Russia-Ukraine: White House plays clean-up after Biden says ‘no one expected’ sanctions ‘to prevent anything’

Russia-Ukraine: White House plays clean-up after Biden says ‘no one expected’ sanctions ‘to prevent anything’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The White House played clean-up on Thursday evening when President Biden demanded a “no-expectation” embargo to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine, despite weeks of claims that the mere threat of sanctions would serve as a deterrent.

White House Deputy National Security Adviser Dalip Singh told reporters that Putin was likely to invade Ukraine if the Biden administration “issued a full package of our financial sanctions in advance.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“At number one, President Putin may have said, ‘Look, these people are not serious about diplomacy. They are not engaged in honest faith efforts to promote peace, but they are growing,'” Singh speculated. “And that could give him a justification for extending and attacking.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 14, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 14, 2022.
(Getty Images via Alexei Nikolsky / Sputnik / AFP)

“Secondly, he can see it as the cost of sinking,” he continued. “In other words, President Putin may think, ‘I have already paid the price, why not take what I actually gave, which is the independence of Ukraine.’ So that’s what we wanted to avoid.

“Ultimately, the goal of our sanctions is to make it a strategic failure for Russia,” he added. “Strategic success in the 21st century is not a matter of territory. Putin has done that. In this century, strategic power is increasingly being measured and economic power, by technological sophistication and your story – who you are, what your values ​​are, what good ideas and talents and goodwill you have.” And it will be a failure for Russia at every step. “

During a press briefing at the Brady briefing room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on February 24, 2022, Deputy National Security Adviser Dalip Singh raised his hand to ask questions as reporters spoke.

During a press briefing at the Brady briefing room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on February 24, 2022, Deputy National Security Adviser Dalip Singh raised his hand to ask questions as reporters spoke.
(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

READ Also  In-Person Learning Faces Another Reckoning Over COVID-19 Cases Amid Omicron Variant Spread – Gadget Clock

Earlier on Thursday, Biden announced new sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, but he later acknowledged that “no one” expected sanctions to be imposed.

“No one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening,” Biden said. “It may take time, and we have to show determination, so he knows what is coming and so the Russian people know what he has brought on them, that’s about it.”

Speaking on Thursday, February 24, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Biden called on reporters to ask questions.

Speaking on Thursday, February 24, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Biden called on reporters to ask questions.
(AP Photo / Alex Brandon)

It was seen going against the remarks of Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, claiming that “the purpose of the embargo has always been a deterrent and continues to be so.” On 11 February, National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan similarly claimed that “sanctions were intended to deter.” “Prevention is part of our purpose,” White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie said Wednesday.

Biden himself stopped approving Putin on Thursday and did not announce sanctions on Russia from the Swift banking system, saying Europe was not on board with such a move.

Adam Shaw and Lindsay Cornick of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

#RussiaUkraine #White #House #plays #cleanup #Biden #expected #sanctions #prevent

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  France Approves Covid Pass Measure

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment