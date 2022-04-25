Russia unleashes attacks on Ukraine railways: ‘There are victims’



Ukrainian authorities are reporting numerous attacks on railway stations in central and western Ukraine on Monday following a high-profile meeting between Kiev Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Biden administration officials traveled in and out of Kiev by train. Alexander Komishin, head of the Ukrainian Railways, said in a telegram that five stations had been hit “within an hour”.

“Russian troops are deliberately destroying the railway infrastructure,” he added. “There’s Victim, we’re finding out the details.”

A Russian missile struck a railway installation in Krasnoyarsk about 25 miles east of Lviv on Monday morning and caught fire, said Lviv region governor Maxim Kozitsky.

Ukrainian authorities also say at least five people have been killed and 18 wounded in Russian attacks in the central Vinnitsa region, in the cities of Jhamrinka and Koziatin.

Sergei Borzov, the regional governor of Vinnitsia, had previously said that Russian missiles had targeted “critical infrastructure”, but did not elaborate.

The rail network runs through these two cities.

The Vinnitsa region is completely controlled by Ukraine and is far behind in the front row

