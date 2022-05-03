Russia unleashes this next step in crackdown on Ukraine region



Russian authorities now appear to be routing Internet access through their own digital infrastructure in a bid to tighten their grip on a region under Ukrainian control, where it would “probably be subject to” Moscow “surveillance and censorship,” says a global Internet monitor.

The alleged activity in the Kherson region comes days after Russian troops used tear gas and stun grenades to quell pro-Ukrainian protests on the streets of its administrative center.

Netblocks, a London-based Internet monitor, first said on Saturday that it had “tracked almost total Internet blackouts across the Kherson-occupied territory of southern Ukraine, affecting multiple Ukrainian providers, including UkraineTelecom, Kivstar and Volia.”

The next day, regional provider Khersontelecom partially regained access, “however, the connection to the network was routed through the Russian Internet instead of the Ukrainian telecom infrastructure and is therefore probably now subject to Russian Internet regulations, surveillance and censorship,” NetBlocks said.

“The metrics show that Khersontelecom’s traffic provider has been re-routed through Miranda, which serves Russian-occupied Crimea and is provided by Russian upstream provider Rostelecom,” it added.

Ukraine has acknowledged losing most of its territory in the Kherson region, Reuters reported.

Russian-appointed officials there are also claiming that parts of the region will begin using the Russian ruble as currency this week, the news agency added.