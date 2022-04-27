Russia used World War 1 Era weapon to kill civilians in Bucha in Ukraine, says report – So Russia used World War I weapon in Bucha? metal arrows found from dead bodies

Small metal arrows have been found from the bodies of dozens of civilians killed in the Ukrainian city of Butcha, one of the worst-hit by Russian attacks. According to The Guardian, such arrows were used during World War I. It is being told that civilians have been shot with these arrows from a Russian artillery. These arrows are known as fléchette rounds.

Several eyewitnesses reported that these small arrows were fired by Russian forces before leaving the city. At the same time, human rights groups all over the world have campaigned against these arrows.

During the post-mortem of civilians killed in Boocha, it was observed that small metal darts were found in the chest and skull of the people. Speaking to The Guardian, Ukrainian forensic doctor Vladislav Pirovski said, “We have found many thin, nail-like metal arrows in the bodies of men and women. I have also received such information from other colleagues of mine. It is very difficult to find them in the body because they are very thin.”

According to The Guardian, this type of weapon was widely used during World War I. Fletchet rounds are fired by placing them in cannon balls, which are 3 to 4 cm in length. When fired, these shells explode and explode above the ground. Bucha is one of the worst affected cities by the Russian invasion.

