Russia uses ammo depot in Transnistria to smuggle weapons across Ukrainian borders

Ukraine’s defense officials said Friday that Russia was using an ammunition depot in the Moldovan region of Transnistria to smuggle weapons across its border.

Transnistria, which borders Ukraine’s Odessa region, has become a new focal point for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war because he not only wants to take over eastern and southern Ukraine but later threatens to invade Moldova.

“Thirty years ago, the Russian Federation occupied the territory of Transnistria. Every year there is an integration exercise of Russian troops stationed in the area with a task force,” said Vadim Skibitsky, a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s main intelligence service. Friday statement.

Skibitsky said Russian troops trained in defensive and counter-offensive operations with local separatist forces using ammunition stored in a warehouse in the village of Kolbasna, which borders Ukraine’s Odessa region.

“Some of the ammunition is used for combat training, some for smuggling, according to military intelligence,” Skibitsky said.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry warned on Friday that Russia’s recent moves show that it intends to use Transnistria as a “springboard to aggression” to attack Ukraine from the other side and potentially hit Moldova.

The ministry announced earlier this week that Russian-backed separatist forces in Transnistria were recruiting men for their posts – a move ahead of two so-called “terrorist attacks” in the region this week.

Ukrainian and some Moldavian officials have blamed Moscow for the attack, providing an excuse to deploy Russian forces in the guise of a “peacekeeping” mission – the same tactics Russia used in Ukraine.

Russia has maintained a “peacekeeping force” in the Transnistria region since the mediation of a peace agreement between the Moldovan government and regional authorities in 1992.

“We are monitoring the situation in Transnistria,” Skibitsky said on Friday.

“The terrorist acts in Transnistrian territory were intended to force the Transnistrian leadership to agree to extend the presence of Russian troops,” he added. “The main goal is to keep the region completely under Moscow’s control, as it has been trying for 30 years.”