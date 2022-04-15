Russia warns US of ‘unpredictable consequences’ amid latest arms shipment to Ukraine: report



Russia has warned the United States and NATO this week that sending “sensitive” weapons to Ukraine could have “unintended consequences” as it prepares to launch a major ground offensive in eastern Ukraine, a report said on Friday.

The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that an additional 800 800 million in security assistance would be sent to Ukraine, including artillery, coastal defense drones, anti-aircraft and anti-tank armored vehicles and Mi-17 helicopters.

The Pentagon’s press secretary, John Kirby, said Russia’s focus on eastern Ukraine was a reflection of “the kind of war that the Ukrainians are expecting to face.”

The announcement comes a month after President Biden approved a separate $ 800 million arms package for Kiev.

But Moscow is taking issue with the sophisticated system that is arming Ukraine, and in a diplomatic debate this week accused the United States of “adding fuel” to its war, the Washington Post first reported on Friday.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock.

The United States has provided approximately 7 2.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine – $ 1.7 billion since the beginning of the aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called for more aid from allied countries as Kyiv prepares for what defense officials warn there will be more brutal fighting in Donbass.

A senior U.S. defense official told reporters this week that the United States was receiving defense assistance to Ukraine “at an unprecedented pace” and noted that it would take only a week for Biden to leave Ukraine when it signed an aid package.

The entire delivery of an arms package takes about four weeks.

“I will remind you [you] That we load up front. Each shipment contains a mixture of components on board, “the official said, adding that the last consignment included a switchblade drone equipped with surface-to-air defense, tank-busting warheads, such as the Javelin and Stinger missiles.

After failing to seize the Ukrainian capital, Russia has re-concentrated its war effort in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting for the past eight years.

Defense officials say they believe all Russian ground forces are now in the Donbass region but warn Moscow’s major offensive has not yet begun.