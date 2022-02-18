Russia: Who is winning the propaganda war over Ukraine conflict



As one Russian puts it, “with all these megaphone diplomacy,” there is not much left for the average person to say about the direction of the tense situation between Russia and Ukraine.

Towards the battle – or away – this slow march is so openly carried out that the armchair quarterbacks are already scoring who won and who lost.

And it’s an information war. Some say propaganda war.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has warned that Russia could use Russia as a pretext to invade Ukraine, or that Russia could launch a counterfeit – or even a real – chemical weapon attack on Russian soil.

“We are publishing it in detail in the hope of sharing with the world what we know,” he said at the UN yesterday. “We can influence Russia to abandon the path of war and choose a different path. There is still time. Now, I think some people have questioned our information, recalling previous instances where intelligence did not work in the end. Let me be clear.” I’m here today, not to start a war, but to resist. “

The case of the late Secretary of State Colin Powell for the war in Iraq, involving the possibility of concealing weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, is often quoted here; Russia has long denied sending troops to Ukraine in 2014.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Russia has repeatedly stated that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, with the Russians fearing war with their neighbors, according to Denis Volkov of the Levada Center, a respected Polstar.

“According to our information, many Russians are worried about the war,” Volkov said. “We see a lot of fear of war. More than 50% have this fear.”

And they blame the West for the problem, he added.

“According to our data, the majority of the population is responsible for the United States,” Volkov explained. “They say the US government is pressuring the Ukrainian government to make some plans against the Luhansk and Donetsk republics, and in this situation the Russians should take action and protect these republics.”

Here the Russians believe that their people who live in Ukraine are under threat from a nationalist regime.

According to Vladimir Pozner, a one-time Soviet preacher who became the bridge-builder of the “Glasnost” era, the Russian people are strongly convinced that Ukraine should not join NATO. Russia has its own show on Channel 1 and discusses these issues with policymakers and others.

Asked if the Russians really believe NATO or Ukraine is going to invade Russia, Poznar acknowledged that NATO is seen as a defense agency, but points to post-Cold War military missions as evidence that NATO has taken part around the world that the “word” is defensive. Organization ”is seen differently in this part of the world.

“I think the feeling of intimidation comes from what the Russians think is a lie to distract them from their promise not to expand NATO, not to move eastward. This feeling is that NATO should have been disbanded because it was created to fail Stand up to the Soviet threat and the Soviet Union is no more and no more threats. “

Pozner partnered with talk show host Phil Donahue on the US-Soviet Space Bridges program, which aired during the Cold War-torn years to try to open the minds of everyone – and then the Berlin Wall fell. There was hope in some quarters that the United States might even end the friendship, but it did not turn out that way.

“I have to tell you, frankly, I blame that special case on the doorstep of the United States,” said Pozner, who is both Russian and American.

“There were two possibilities: when the United States had to decide on this new country called Russia, which did not exist before because it was a Soviet Union and it could adopt a kind of martial plan to help move the country in a real sense. Poznar argued. “And there were others who said they’ve been threatening us for 40 years and they have to pay for it. They lost the Cold War and they have to pay for it. And finally, that’s the attitude that was finally adopted.”

Pozna is optimistic that Russia and the United States can work earlier – one way or another – and become allies.

“Okay, because of my background I’ve always had that hope, maybe in that sense, I’m too romantic or idealistic, but I’ll answer yes to that question, even though I don’t have much to stand on when I say it,” Pozner said.

Some have speculated that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stance on the West may be based on frustration with the expansion of NATO and the European Union, but that the club may not be big enough for the two leaders. Power Putin seems to be building his own club, membership has not yet been established.