Russia 'wrongfully detained' Brittney Griner in February, State Department spox says



An official told Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday that WNBA star Brittany Greener had been “wrongly detained” by the US State Department when she was arrested in February.

Greener was arrested in February after Russian authorities claimed that a search of his luggage had found oil-containing vapor cartridges from marijuana. If convicted, Greener could face up to a decade in prison. His trial is expected to begin on May 19 in Russia.

“The well-being and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is a top priority for the U.S. government,” said a State Department spokesman. The State Department has determined that the Russian Federation mistakenly detained Brittany Greener, a U.S. citizen.

With that in mind, Roger Carstens, the president’s special envoy for hostages, will lead an inter-agency team to secure the release of Brittany Greener.

Gadget Clock Digital has also confirmed that Bill Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico and the US ambassador during the Clinton administration, has agreed to help work on the Greener case. Richardson helped release American journalist Danny Feinster from a Burmese prison in November.

ESPN first reported on the reclassification of Greener’s status.

Greener’s agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock Digital.

Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department, said in March that a US embassy official had been able to see the WNBA star, who was described as “in good health”. A few weeks after receiving news of Greener’s arrest, the Russian government granted the United States consular access.

Last month, State Department Representative Byron Donald, R-Fla. And Burgess Owens, in response to a letter from R-Utah, called on the Biden administration to send a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling him that the Americans would not do so. The country’s war against Ukraine will create a political front. The March 10 letter, received exclusively by Gadget Clock Digital, expressed concern about Greener.

Gadget Clock Digital received a response from the State Department sent to Donald’s office more than a month later.

Read the April 14 letter, “One of the State Department’s top priorities is to provide assistance to U.S. citizens who are being held or detained abroad. The Department understands your concerns about Miss Greener’s detention.”

“On February 17, at the Moscow airport, customs police arrested Ms Greener, alleging that she was involved in drug trafficking. Ms Greener had consistent access to her legal team. She is currently on pre-trial detention outside Moscow. The detention has been extended to May 17. The head of the US embassy in Moscow was allowed to meet with Mrs. Greener on March 23. Miss Greener is expected to do so. “

It was unclear why the State Department was transferred, but it came after a prisoner exchange between the two countries. Russia has exchanged jailed U.S. Marine Trevor Reid for Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is serving a 20-year federal sentence for plotting to smuggle cocaine into the United States.

Experts say that with just a few days to go before Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, Putin will probably cover up Russia’s propaganda machine so that it can defeat Kiev on the battlefield in an attempt to overthrow the Ukrainian government.