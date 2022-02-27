World

Russian advance slowed by Ukrainian resistance and logistical setbacks, U.S. defense official says

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russian advance slowed by Ukrainian resistance and logistical setbacks, U.S. defense official says
Written by admin
Russian advance slowed by Ukrainian resistance and logistical setbacks, U.S. defense official says

Russian advance slowed by Ukrainian resistance and logistical setbacks, U.S. defense official says

The Russian forces invading Ukraine have faced more resistance than the U.S. believes Russia anticipated, a senior defense official said Sunday morning. The Russian forces have advanced toward three cities, including Kyiv, but have not yet captured a city since invading. 

“The Ukrainians are putting up a very stiff and brave and heroic resistance, but we are only in Day Four, and I would be reluctant to provide an estimate of how many more days there are and what those days are going to look like,” the senior defense official said. 

The U.S. Defense Department estimates about two-thirds of the combat power Russia had arrayed around Ukraine‘s borders have now been committed inside Ukraine. That leaves about one-third that have yet to enter the country, which is a significant amount of power still at the ready. 

The Russian advances on both Kharkiv and Kyiv have been slowed by fuel and logistical shortages and by the stiff and “creative” resistance by the Ukrainians, according to the official. 

Ukraine Invasion
A convoy of military trucks parked in a street in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Fighting also raged in two eastern territories controlled by pro-Russia separatists. 

AP


The Russian advance forces are still about 30 kilometers outside of Kyiv. There are indications that some reconnaissance elements are inside Kyiv’s city center putting up a fight but the main forces are still 30 kilometers away, which is about where the forces were on Saturday too. 

READ Also  From 1991: Dick Clark looks back on New Year's Rockin' Eve history

One change that concerns U.S. officials is the first indications the Russians are adopting siege tactics in Chernihiv, on the way to Kyiv, for a full out effort to capture it. The Russians have started firing rockets, which are imprecise weapons, inside the city that risk hitting civilian infrastructure. 

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear deterrent on high alert in response to statements by Western countries and NATO. The senior defense official said the move was “unnecessary and escalatory” since Russia is not under threat by NATO or Ukraine. 

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin learned of Putin’s decision from his announcement, the defense official said. Putin’s announcement  came just before Austin hosted an operations and policy synchronization meeting attended by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, combatant commanders, as well as senior policy leaders. The leaders discussed Putin’s announcement during the meeting. 

The Russian invasion into Ukraine advances along three lines of assault. One, north to south, from Belarus towards Kyiv. Another, northeast to south, towards Kharkiv. And a third from the South towards central Ukraine. The southern advance has forked, with some Russian forces headed northwest towards Kherson and others splitting off northeast towards Mariupol. 

On Saturday, the Russians used an estimated four landing ships to conduct an amphibious assault about 70 kilometers from Mariupol with several thousand naval infantry troops. They have advanced about 20 kilometers since then, and are about 50 kilometers out from Mariupol. 

The U.S. government on Sunday advised Americans in Russia to “leave immediately,” according to an advisory posted by the State Department. The State Department is urging citizens to leave Russia now because an increasing number of airlines are canceling flights into and out of Russia, and numerous countries have closed their airspace to Russian airlines

READ Also  Bitter Cold, Winter Storm On Tap For The Holiday Weekend – Gadget Clock

Eleanor Watson

CBS News reporter covering the Pentagon.

#Russian #advance #slowed #Ukrainian #resistance #logistical #setbacks #defense #official

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment