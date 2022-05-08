World

Russian airstrike on Ukrainian school leaves at least 62 presumed dead in Luhansk, governor says

9 hours ago
At least 72 people have been killed in a Russian attack on a school building in the Ukrainian village of Belohirivka, officials say.

The governor of Luhansk Oblast, Serhiy Haidai, announced in a telegram on Saturday that a Russian airstrike had hit a school with about 90 people on board, causing severe damage and burning, Ukraine’s Ukraineform reported.

Thirty people have been evacuated from the rubble of the building but the remaining 60 are trapped and are presumed dead, the governor said.

Putin believes “double down” is key to victory in Ukraine, thinks he can’t lose, ‘CIA chief warns

“Sixty people are probably dead under the rubble of the buildings. These are the real atrocities of the ‘Russian world’: the brutal shelling of a school with a bomb shelter, the killing of children in Privilla. The Russians did not worry about who they killed.” If they can’t kill a soldier, they will kill an innocent child, “said Haidai.

A scene showing a residential building damaged by shelling in the town of Vrubivka in Ukraine's Luhansk region, according to local Ukrainian officials, was published in this handout photo on February 17, 2022. Handout through press service of Ukrainian National Police in Luhansk region / REUTERS

Rescuers were able to put out the blaze four hours later and have since removed two bodies from under the rubble, the report said.

The governor said the school building was the city’s last refuge for civilians after Russian forces bombed another installation where civilians were hiding, Yahoo News reported.

Governor Sergei Haidai has announced that Russian military forces have destroyed a school, killing at least 62 people.

After another building collapsed, civilians in the town went to the school, where they hid in the basement, before Sunday’s attack, the governor said.

“The Russians bombed a school that sheltered almost the whole village. Not everyone was able to evacuate. After hitting the village club, the school became the only safe haven, but the Russians ruled out the possibility. People,” Yahoo News reported.

Smoke billows from a power and heating plant in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. (AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda)

The rescue operation is still ongoing, the governor said.

