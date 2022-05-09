Russian ambassador to Poland doused with red paint while trying to celebrate Putin’s ‘Victory Day’



Russia’s ambassador to Poland was painted red by anti-war protesters as they tried to lay flowers at a Soviet cemetery on Monday.

Ambassador Sergei Andrev led a delegation to the Warsaw Cemetery to commemorate the “Victory Day” of World War II, which Russia celebrates on 9 May. Andrev’s party was soon surrounded by protesters demanding the end of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Footage of the incident shows Andrev standing among the protesters as they use paint-filled balloons to cover themselves and the ambassador.

The Russian government has not yet issued a statement on the incident.

The incident happened after Putin celebrated Victory Day with a large military parade in Moscow. During his speech, Putin acknowledged the loss of Russian troops in Ukraine but claimed that the West had given him no choice but to continue the operation.

“Russia has always stood for an international equality system,” Putin was quoted as saying by a German outlet. German waves . “We have always tried to find a compromise solution … other countries had completely different plans.”

“They have tried to invade our historic territories like Crimea. They have threatened to use nuclear war and the West has supported these military actions around us and that is why it was a threat we could not accept.” Added