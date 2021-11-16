Russian Anti-Satellite Weapon Test Debris Forces Astronauts to Shelter

Russia test-fired an anti-satellite missile on Monday and destroyed one of its own satellites in orbit. The test created a huge cloud of clouds that revolved around the Earth, and some of the material dangerously landed near the International Space Station, forcing astronauts to take shelter for hours in a pair of spacecraft capable of returning to Earth.

Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken described the missile strike as “reckless” in a statement issued Monday.

“The test has so far generated more than 1,500 fragments of traceable orbital debris, and will probably produce millions of fragments of small orbital debris,” he added. The US Space Command said in a statement that “space will remain in orbit for many years and possibly decades, posing a significant threat to crew and other human spaceflight activities on the International Space Station.”

“It’s a pity the Russians will do this,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in an interview. He said NASA officials had discussed the anti-satellite test with Russia’s Roscosmos space agency. Mr Nelson said NASA officials overseeing the space station, Joel Montalbano, as well as NASA’s third-highest ranking official, Bob Cabana, were in Moscow and planned to discuss the test with their Russian counterparts tomorrow.