Russian Anti-Satellite Weapon Test Debris Forces Astronauts to Shelter
Russia test-fired an anti-satellite missile on Monday and destroyed one of its own satellites in orbit. The test created a huge cloud of clouds that revolved around the Earth, and some of the material dangerously landed near the International Space Station, forcing astronauts to take shelter for hours in a pair of spacecraft capable of returning to Earth.
Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken described the missile strike as “reckless” in a statement issued Monday.
“The test has so far generated more than 1,500 fragments of traceable orbital debris, and will probably produce millions of fragments of small orbital debris,” he added. The US Space Command said in a statement that “space will remain in orbit for many years and possibly decades, posing a significant threat to crew and other human spaceflight activities on the International Space Station.”
“It’s a pity the Russians will do this,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in an interview. He said NASA officials had discussed the anti-satellite test with Russia’s Roscosmos space agency. Mr Nelson said NASA officials overseeing the space station, Joel Montalbano, as well as NASA’s third-highest ranking official, Bob Cabana, were in Moscow and planned to discuss the test with their Russian counterparts tomorrow.
Mr Nelson also noted that the incident now poses a threat to three astronauts on China’s Tiangong space station.
Russian military officials did not respond to a request for comment on the weapons test. But it comes at a time when military tensions between Russia and the United States have risen. Last Wednesday, the State Department said Russia was building up troops along Ukraine’s border. Mr Blinken said the offensive on the border “would be of great concern to the United States.”
NASA and Roscosmos, which jointly manage the space station and protect astronauts inside, have been largely isolated from military tensions between Washington and Moscow. But after Monday’s arms test, the two geopolitical areas clashed.
Mr Nelson said he had “a reason to believe” that Roscosmos officials were unaware that Russia’s Defense Ministry was planning to launch an anti-satellite missile.
“And who knows, they should have raised Kane, because of the threats to the astronauts and astronauts on the space station,” he said.
Russian authorities on Monday issued an airspace notice to warn planes to stay away from the Plesetsk launch site, 650 miles north of Moscow. This is the same place where the previous Russian satellite missiles were launched in December 2020, although that test did not hit any targets. Monday’s notification indicated that the launch was scheduled for Monday morning, at which time an old Russian surveillance satellite was ready to pass through the area.
The missile struck a satellite called Cosmos 1408 and shattered it.
At the same time, NASA astronauts on the space station were suddenly awakened by a mission control officer in Houston who told the astronauts to take shelter in their spacecraft.
“This is Mark, good morning, sorry for the early call,” said Mark Wande, one of the four NASA astronauts currently on the space station, a NASA official in Houston. “We have just received information about the satellite breakup and you people should start reviewing the Safe Haven process.”
During Monday’s event, the astronauts closed various hatches in the station compartment and boarded a spacecraft docked with a rotating outpost that could return them to Earth in the event of an accident. There are currently two spacecraft – a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and a Russian Soyuz capsule – capable of entering Earth’s atmosphere and bringing the crew to the surface.
King Chari, the commander of the NASA mission that brought four astronauts to the space station last week, boarded the Crew Dragon spacecraft and turned it on if necessary to undock.
The astronauts stayed in the capsule for about two hours, from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. A spokesman for the agency declined to elaborate and pushed Russia’s Defense Ministry forward.
Anti-satellite tests create clouds that can stay in space for decades. Russia’s strike on Monday created the largest new area of space junk since 2007, when China launched a missile on one of its old weather satellites. That weapon test produced approximately 2,300 pieces of piles.
The United States tested its own weapon in 2008, creating an orbital cloud of about 400 pieces. The Indian weapons test in 2019 was as debilitating as the 2008 US test.
Jim Brydenstein, the then NASA administrator, said the Indian test posed a threat to the space station. And just last week, NASA and Russian officials were forced to move the International Space Station into orbit to avoid a piece of the 2007 Chinese test pile.
But weapons testing is not the only source of space debris. Properly removed satellites are adding to the world’s junk diseases in old age. Experts are also concerned about the risks posed by private companies, many of which are in the United States, which plan to launch thousands of satellites that will provide high-speed Internet services on Earth.
In recent years, U.S. military officials have expanded their influence in space, creating a U.S. space force as a separate branch of the armed forces, as Washington, Russia and China compete in low-Earth orbit. The Pentagon has long criticized Russia for its space activities, including launching satellites very close to US spy satellites and launching small, maneuverable spacecraft launches without warning.
The commander of US space command, James Dickinson, said in a statement that “tests of Russia’s direct-assisted anti-satellite weapons clearly show that Russia is pursuing a counter-space weapons system that reduces strategic stability and threatens all nations.”
Some of the astronauts on the space station felt that the events of the day were moving forward. Mr. who has been in orbit since April. Wande said he thanked NASA’s Mission Control in Houston for “a crazy but organized day” after the crew left their lifeboat.
He said: “It’s definitely a great way to connect with employees.
Michael Crowley contributed to the report in Washington, and Andrew Kramer, Alina Lobzina and Oleg Matsnev contributed to the report in Moscow.
