Russian athlete wearing the Witcher medallion wins gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

The Olympic games started in Tokyo, Japan, on July 23rd. They were supposed to happen last year. However, on account of the worldwide pandemic, it was delayed to 2021.Just like the UEFA Euro 2020, several precautions were taken to make this event a success.Olympic gold medalist 🏅 Vitalina Batsarashkina spotted wearing a witcher medallion. 🤩 Nice! ❤️ pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/rhQuJqv3Vv— Radek (@gamebowski) July 25, 2021The postponement of the Olympic Games was quite disappointing as they are the highest honor for many a sport worldwide. A medal at the Olympics is considered an achievement of a lifetime, meaning any event concerning players within this event often ends up becoming a story.So the fact that Russian athlete Vitalina Batsarashkina is catching the eye of thousands of people is nothing surprising.Russian athlete at Tokyo Olympics impresses Witcher fansThere are two specific reasons Vitalina Batsarashkina caught the attention of so many people across the world. Firstly, she won the gold medal at the 10m air pistol event. Apart from that, she seems to be a massive fan of the Witcher franchise.Russia's Vitalina Batsarashkina won gold on Sunday, July 25, in women's 10-meter air pistol competition at the Summer #OlympicGamesTokyo2020 having set a new Olympic record. Congratulations, Vitalina! As of today, Team 🇷🇺Russia boasts 1🥇, 4🥈 and 2🥉 medals. #WeWillROCyou pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/bhkRzLpYwk— Russia in RSA 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) July 26, 2021Vitalina Batsarashkina, even while firing her air pistol, was seen wearing the famous Wolf medallion that belongs to the Witcher franchise. The medallion is deeply relatable to Witcher fans worldwide as it signifies Geralt of Rivia, a fan favorite amongst these gamers. This medal is meant to tremble whenever it senses the presence of monsters in the vicinity. In Batsarashkina's case, it seems that the medallion sensed a gold medal from the very beginning.Vitalina Batsarashkina has been primarily representing the ROC or the Russian Olympic Committee. This is because Russia has been technically banned from athletic events on account of doping charges.However, this is not the first time the 24-year-old has caught the attention of gaming fans. Even in the 2016 Olympics, she was seen wearing the same medallion, even though it was hanging from her pants. This just shows that she is more than just a fan, as she enjoys representing herself while wearing Witcher gear.This was the first gold medal that the ROC won in the 2020 Olympics as Vitalina Batsarashkina defeated Antonaneta Kostadinova and Jiang Ranxin from Bulgaria and China.