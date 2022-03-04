Russian athletes to leave Beijing after IPC ban, no plans to appeal decision



As hundreds of athletes from around the world prepare for the first day 2022 Winter Paralympic Games In Beijing on Friday, 71 athletes from Russia were preparing to go home.

Following the International Paralympic Committee’s (IPC) decision on Thursday to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes following Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – after initially allowing them to participate as “neutral” – the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) announced on Friday that it was preparing. Leave China and do not appeal against the decision.

“The Russian Paralympic Committee and its athletes do not consider it possible or expedient to be in Beijing at the moment and are planning to leave the capital of the Winter Games, the city of wonderful people, in the near future,” the RPC said, according to Reuters.

According to the report, Russia will not appeal the decision to the Arbitration Court of Arbitration (CAS) because the IPC rules give it the power to “refuse entry to any athlete without any indication of the ground”.

The agency announced on Thursday that athletes from Russia and Belarus would no longer be allowed to take part in Beijing because protests in other countries were “threatening the viability” of the games.

The IPC withdrew just a day after Russian athletes competing under the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Belarus were not allowed to compete under their flag and would not be included in their official medal table.

Russia on Thursday condemned the IPC’s decision, calling it “disrespectful”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Of course the situation is dire. It is a disgrace to the International Paralympic Committee.” Reuters . “We strongly condemn this decision by the International Paralympic Committee.”

A dozen Belarusian athletes have also been banned from competing.