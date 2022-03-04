World

Russian attacks on Ukrainian hospitals ‘could be war crimes,’ human rights lawyer says

11 hours ago
A human rights lawyer told Gadget Clock that Russia’s attack on Ukrainian hospitals and medical staff could amount to war crimes.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed since Russian forces began bombing populated areas across Ukraine, according to numerous reports. At least one assault rifle struck a hospital, killing at least four people and wounding 10 others.

Leonard Rubenstein, director of Johns Hopkins University’s human rights, health and conflict program, said: “I believe there were two children who were killed and two and six others were injured by the explosive device.”

“The law is so simple and clear and goes back 150 years that it is illegal to attack hospitals, patients, medical staff,” he told Gadget Clock. In fact, these are war crimes.

The first Geneva Convention in 1864 prohibited attacks on medical personnel on the battlefield. Since then, Russia has repeatedly avoided violating these terms, avoiding punishment, according to Rubenstein.

On March 3, 2022, Russian forces in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, gave a view of a building damaged after the shelling.

On March 3, 2022, Russian forces in Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, gave a view of a building damaged after the shelling.
(Photo via Sergei Bobok / AFP Getty Images)

“Russia has a long history of hospital attacks,” a human rights lawyer told Gadget Clock. “They did it in Chechnya, where they attacked multiple hospitals in the capital 20 years ago during the war.”

“More recently, in Syria, they have targeted hospitals in Idlib, northwest, Aleppo and destroyed many hospitals,” Rubenstein added.

The United Nations has seen “pro-government” forces in Syria launch air and ground attacks on civilian markets, refugee camps and especially hospitals in 2020. Attacks on civilians included the use of cluster munitions, such as the use of Russian cluster munitions in civilian areas of Ukraine, the report said.

Cluster munitions are explosives that contain small bombs. They can hit large areas and destroy entire civilian neighborhoods.

This image, released by the Syrian presidency, shows Russian President Vladimir Putin in the center, with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, on the right, in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

This image, released by the Syrian presidency, shows Russian President Vladimir Putin in the center, with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, on the right, in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
(Syrian Presidency via AP)

“This type of indiscriminate attack is tantamount to war crimes, just like a deliberate attack,” Rubenstein said. “So if these are confirmed after the investigation – and of course, we don’t have those investigations yet – they could be war crimes.”

Rubenstein told Gadget Clock that when hospitals are attacked, the ones who suffer the most are the patients.

“As long as there is fighting in the city, they will not be able to come to the staff, patients will not be able to go there, supplies will not be able to go there,” he said.

He said some of the most commonly forgotten war casualties are those with chronic illnesses who cannot afford treatment.

The pediatric patients who are undergoing treatment, they hold the word paper "No war" Written on the hallway of the basement floor of Okhmadet Children's Hospital, as Russia continues its aggression on Ukraine, Kyiv, Ukraine, February 26, 2022. REUTERS / Umit Bektas

Pediatric patients undergoing treatment are holding documents in the basement hallway of Okhmadet Children’s Hospital that read “No War,” as Russia’s aggression on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 28, 2022. REUTERS / Umit Bektas

“People who need care don’t come,” Rubenstein said. “Their condition continues to worsen, and they may even die for fear of coming to the hospital for an attack.”

Nevertheless, Rubenstein pointed to a silver lining.

“In Ukraine, there is a chance, because unlike other cases, the case could go to the International Criminal Court without going through the Security Council, where Russia has a veto,” he told Gadget Clock.

Russia has vetoed more than any other member of the UN Security Council, according to a Watchdog report. Russia has recently blocked an investigation into war crimes committed during Syria’s civil war.

“Here, the criminal court has already started an investigation because it has the power to do so and these attacks on the hospital should be included in that investigation,” Rubenstein said.

