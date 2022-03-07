Russian authorities arrest more than 5,000 anti-war protesters: Report



According to a human rights group, Russian authorities have arrested more than 5,000 anti-war protesters in cities across Russia in a single day.

An estimated 5,138 people were arrested in 72 Russian cities on Sunday for protesting against Ukraine’s aggression, according to OVD-Info, an independent human rights project focusing on Russia’s political persecution.

This figure represents the highest number of arrests in a single day since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. A total of 13,508 arrests have been made since the attack, according to the OVD-Info report.

In Moscow alone, at least 2,426 people were arrested on Sunday, with at least 21 protesters detained overnight.

Protesters are at risk of imprisonment for taking part in the protests, the VOA said.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been sent to prison He called for protests in a post on his blog on Friday, urging Russians not to fear crackdowns on such protests.

“Show the world that the Russians don’t want war. Get out in the squares of Berlin, New York, Amsterdam or Melbourne, wherever you are. Now we are all responsible for Russia’s future. The world is in Russia’s eyes,” he said in a post, according to Reuters.

“You may be scared, but to succumb to this fear is to be on the side of fascists and murderers. Putin has already snatched from Russia its economy, its relations with the world and its hopes for the future,” Navalny said.