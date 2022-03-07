World

Russian authorities arrest over 13,000 anti-war protesters: Report

Russian authorities have arrested more than 13,000 anti-war protesters as the crackdown on dissidents continues inside the country.

People across the country are protesting against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, sparking a war that has killed at least 331 people, according to the United Nations.

OVD-informationAn independent human rights project focusing on political persecution in Russia released the image on Sunday.

Putin has stepped up efforts to quell any opposition to the government’s aggression in Ukraine, and has also been arrested after blocking several major social media outlets in the country, such as Facebook and Twitter.

Ukrainian officials report airport attack, humanitarian corridor fails again: Live Update

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to female flight attendants in a commentary broadcast on state television on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

(Reuters video)

A human rights activist, Marina Litvinovich, called for widespread protests in a Facebook video last week, saying the Russian people oppose the war.

“We, the Russian people, are against the war that Putin has started. We do not support this war, it is not being waged on our behalf,” Litvinovic said. “I know that at the moment many of you are feeling frustrated, helpless, ashamed of Vladimir Putin’s attack on the friendly country of Ukraine. But I urge you not to despair.”

He was arrested shortly after uploading the video to Facebook.

Russia’s anti-war activist Tatyana Usmanoa has apologized to Ukrainians after announcing the attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine February 24, “Our conflict with these [Ukrainian] Forces are inevitable. “

NATO countries have the “green light” to send fighter jets to Ukraine, Blinken said

Russian police officers detained a woman during an unauthorized protest rally against the military invasion of Ukraine on March 6, 2012 in central Moscow, Russia. Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Sunday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck.

(Photo by Konstantin Javrajin / Getty Images)

“I want to apologize to the Ukrainians. We did not vote for those who started the war,” he said.

Putin on Friday signed into law a law aimed at imprisoning journalists for reporting on government statements contradicting Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Violators can face up to 15 years in prison.

Protests are not limited to the streets, with some people signing open letters expressing their opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian police officers have detained a man during an unauthorized protest rally in Moscow, Russia, on March 6, 2022, against a military strike on Ukraine. Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and its activities have received worldwide condemnation, with rallies, demonstrations and peace processions in cities around the world.

(Photo by Vladimir Pesnia / Epsilon / Getty Images)

A museum in Moscow, Garage, has said it will suspend and suspend work on the exhibition “until the humanitarian and political tragedy in Ukraine is stopped.”

“We cannot support the illusion of normalcy when such incidents occur,” the museum said in a statement. “We see ourselves as part of a larger world that is not divided by war.”

Louis Cassiano of the Associated Press and Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

