Russian authorities arrest over 8,000 people over anti-war protests: Report

According to local sources, Russian authorities have arrested 8,100 people in anti-war protests across the country.

OVD-informationAn independent human rights project focusing on political persecution in Russia released the picture on Wednesday.

In Moscow, only 4,000 people were arrested, and in St. Petersburg, 2,700 people were arrested. The other arrests came from an additional 124 cities, the report said.

Russia has stepped up its efforts to quell any opposition to government aggression in Ukraine, including the blockade of media outlets.

Tatiana Osmanova, a Russian anti-war activist, apologized to Ukrainians after Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, “Our conflict with these [Ukrainian] Forces are inevitable. “

“I want to apologize to the Ukrainians. We did not vote for those who started the war,” he said.

“We do not support this war,” human rights activist Marina Litvinovich said during a Facebook video last week.

“We, the Russian people, are against the war that Putin has started. We do not support this war, it is not being waged on our behalf,” Litvinovic said. “I know that at the moment many of you are feeling frustrated, helpless, ashamed of Vladimir Putin’s attack on the friendly country of Ukraine. But I urge you not to despair.”

Litvinovic was arrested shortly after the video was posted on Facebook.

Daniel Wallace of The Gadget Clock and The Associated Press contributed to this report.