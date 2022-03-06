Russian authorities detain hundreds of anti-war protesters across the country: Report



Russian authorities say they have detained 559 people in two dozen anti-war protests on Sunday.

“Honorable citizens, you are taking part in an unauthorized public event. We demand that you disperse,” Khabarovsk police told protesters over loudspeakers, Reuters reported.

OVD-Info, an independent human rights project focusing on political persecution in Russia, released figures Sunday after protests in 21 cities, including the port city of Vladivostok and the Siberian city of Irkutsk.

The number of detainees has not been independently verified.

Russia’s Interior Ministry warned on Saturday that unauthorized protests would be stopped and that organizers would be held accountable, Reuters reported.

Russian authorities arrest 8,000 people in anti-war protests: report

OVD-information Russian authorities reported on Wednesday that they had arrested 8,100 people in anti-war protests since the February 24 invasion of Ukraine. About 4,000 people have been arrested in Moscow alone and about 2,700 in St. Petersburg, according to data released last week.

The protests came as Russia shut down independent news outlets, including Rain TV and Echo Moskvy, and activists called for widespread protests against the attack.

Prisoner of war Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny called for protests in a post on his blog on Saturday, urging Russians not to fear crackdowns on such protests.

“Show the world that the Russians don’t want war. Get out in the squares of Berlin, New York, Amsterdam or Melbourne, wherever you are. Now we are all responsible for Russia’s future. The world is in Russia’s eyes,” he said in a post, according to Reuters.

“You may be scared, but to succumb to this fear is to be on the side of fascists and murderers. Putin has already snatched from Russia its economy, its relations with the world and its hopes for the future,” Navalny said.