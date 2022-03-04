Sports

Russian, Belarusian NHL players facing ‘discrimination and racism’ amid conflict in Ukraine, agent says

NHL Players from Russia and Belarus have been subjected to widespread harassment since the attacks began in Ukraine last week, and several of them have even received death threats, according to an agent who is urging people to “stop seeing them as aggressive.”

Dan Milstein, an agent of Ukrainian descent who represents most of the athletes targeted in the league, says ESPN This week her clients have become concerned for their safety as they face increasing harassment.

“The discrimination and racism that these Russian and Belarusian players are facing at the moment is remarkable,” Milstein told the outlet. “We are being pushed back 30 years. My players are calling me, my parents are calling me. They are worried about whether they will be able to play, whether they will be safe.”

Dan Millstein represents Nikita Kucherov of Tampa Bay Lightning.

(Mike Ehrman / Getty Images)

Milstein has a unique perspective on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Now a U.S. citizen, he was born in Kiev and came to the United States as a political refugee at the age of 16. According to ESPN, he now represents 75% of Russian and Belarusian players in the NHL.

He told the outlet that some of his clients had received death threats, adding that he had recently been targeted by someone on the street who called him “Nazi” and asked him to “return to your country”.

“Clients are being called Nazis,” Milstein said. “People wish they were dead. They’re people. They’re hockey players. They’re contributing to our society, paying millions of dollars in taxes to support the United States and Canada, and doing all kinds of charity work back home. Stop looking at them as racist.” Stop it. “

Nikita Jadorov of Calgary Flems, one of Millstein's clients born in Russia, posted a message on Instagram on Friday: "No war."

(Gary Thomas / NHLI via Getty Images)

Several international sports federations have called for a ban on Russian players from competing in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The NHL issued a statement on Monday condemning the attack but expressing sympathy for the Russian players who said they would play “for” their club, not Russia.

“We are also concerned about the well-being of Russian players who play for their NHL club in the NHL and not for Russia,” the statement said. “We understand that they and their families are in a very difficult position.”

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals takes a breather during a timeout against the Philadelphia Flyers on February 17, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

(Via Lane Redcalls / NHL Getty Images)

Milstein echoed that sentiment, saying his clients’ biggest concern was their family.

“While some of my clients can feel free to talk about the safety of staying in North America, their families can be verified back home and anything can happen,” Milstein said. “I’m a proud American, so I ask, let’s get together. My own childhood home is being bombed while talking to my friends back home.

“I haven’t slept in six days because it’s a difficult time. But people are choosing the wrong crowd. I can speak on behalf of my clients. They want world peace like everyone else. They are not being treated like that. That.”

