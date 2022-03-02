World

Russian billionaires suffered a major setback in Russia Ukraine War 83 billion lost -Russia Ukraine War

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russian billionaires suffered a major setback in Russia Ukraine War 83 billion lost -Russia Ukraine War
Written by admin
Russian billionaires suffered a major setback in Russia Ukraine War 83 billion lost -Russia Ukraine War

Russian billionaires suffered a major setback in Russia Ukraine War 83 billion lost -Russia Ukraine War

Russian billionaires suffered a major setback in Russia Ukraine War 83 billion lost -Russia Ukraine War

A total of 22 Russian billionaires are included in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Vagit Alekperov lost 13 billion while Gennady Timchenko, Leonid Mikhelson lost 10.6 and 10.3 billion dollars.

Russia-Ukraine war has dealt a severe blow to Russian billionaires. Russians, among the world’s 500 richest people, have lost $83 billion since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military to invade Ukraine, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Decline in the shares of Russian companies: The biggest impact of the Russia-Ukraine war has been on Russian companies. Shares of Russian companies have seen a big fall after sanctions from the US, UK and European Union. Shares of Russia’s largest gas producer Novatek and largest steel company Severstal fell up to 50 per cent.

The European Union imposed a ban on these people: After the Ukraine war, Western countries continue to impose sanctions on Russia’s richest people. These include Russian metal tycoon Alisher Usmanov, Alfa Group owners Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven and steel magnate Alexei Mordashov. The ban on these people is believed to have an effect on the properties of Putin’s long-time spokesman Dmitry Peskov and some senior military officers of the Russian army.

Huge decline in assets due to Ukraine Russia war: A total of 22 Russian billionaires are included in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Of these, the biggest loss has been caused by Vagit Alekperov, chairman of Lukoil PJSC. His wealth has declined by $13 billion. Gennady Timchenko, who was the first to be banned in the United Kingdom. They have lost $10.6 billion. Whereas the shareholder of Novtech company Leonid Mikhelson has seen a decrease of $ 10.2 billion in assets. Abramovich has declined by $ 5 billion.

READ Also  DeSantis insists narrative of Trump rivalry is 'total bunk': He's 'a friend of mine'

Demand to exclude Russia from Swift: Different countries in the world are demanding the exclusion of Russia from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Telecommunication (SWIFT). If Russia pulls out of SWIFT, the Russian economy could suffer a major setback. Earlier, Iran was expelled from SWIFT for non-compliance with the nuclear treaty. Due to which Iran’s foreign trade was reduced by 30 percent.


#Russian #billionaires #suffered #major #setback #Russia #Ukraine #War #billion #lost #Russia #Ukraine #War

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  New York Cares Distributes Coats, Meals, Toys For 33rd Annual Coat Drive – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment