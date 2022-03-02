Russian children among thousands of anti-war protesters detained by police



Russian children were among thousands detained during anti-war protests in several cities across the country in response to the seventh-day attack on Ukraine on Wednesday.

Alexandra Arkhipova, a professor at Moscow’s Russian State University for the Humanities and now a senior research fellow at the Washington-DC-based Wilson Center, shared several photos on Facebook that allegedly showed young children being detained at a Moscow police station.

According to her post, two Russian women, Ekaterina Javigion and her friend, Olga Alter, and their five children were detained while sleeping at the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow.

Children, boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 11 were photographed holding their hand-painted “No War” posters behind bars in an armored police van.

The mothers and their children were then taken to the Presninsky police station, where officers confiscated their phones and shouted that mothers could lose their parental rights and that children could be kept in the custody of the Russian version of the child protection service, according to Arkhipova. .

Ilya Yashin, a Russian opposition politician, tweeted the same picture of the detained children who had been detained at the police station and then seen sitting at a processing desk at the police station.

“Not ordinary: the kids in the rice wagon behind the anti-war poster,” he tweeted on Tuesday. “It’s Putin’s Russia, friends. You live here.”

Yashin, whose deputies in the Krasnoyarsk district openly support the anti-war movement and condemn President Vladimir Putin’s attack on the sovereign Ukrainian state, have criticized the regime for equating children’s anti-war posters with extremism.

The Moscow Times also reported the incident. Arkhipova provided an update a few hours later that the women and children had been released, and the mothers were looking for a human rights lawyer in the local court system amid possible fines and criminal charges.

At least 7,398 people have been detained in Russia since February 24 for anti-war protests, according to the latest count on Wednesday by OVD-Info, an independent human rights media project dedicated to political persecution in Russia.

The census did not reveal how many children there were.

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for seven days, crowds are taking to the streets of Moscow, the historic capital, St. Petersburg, and other cities, despite mass arrests.

Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny has called on his country’s people to protest on a daily basis and called President Vladimir Putin a “clearly insane tsar” for attacking Ukraine.

In a long series of tweets posted by his spokesman on Wednesday, Navalny called on his people to avoid becoming a “nation of frightened silent people” and instead “fight for peace.”

“I urge everyone to take to the streets and fight for peace,” he wrote. “Putin is not Russia. And if there is one thing in Russia that you can be proud of right now, it is the 6,824 people who were detained because – without a call – they took to the streets with placards saying ‘no war’.”

Russia’s state media on Wednesday acknowledged that at least 500 Russian troops had been killed.

