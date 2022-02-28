Russian citizens, growing frustrated with Putin, are taking to the streets



Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to take action in Ukraine.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has warned Ukraine that it will become a “meat grinder” in a matter of days.

On the occasion of “Special Forces Day”, Putin himself called on his Defense Minister and Chief of General Staff to keep his “strategic forces” (read: nuclear weapons) in “war readiness” status.

Exiled Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky is urging Russians via Instagram – in the wake of the remarks – to take to the streets.

They take to the streets, but as soon as they get out they are pushed back or arrested. Protests are illegal. Police are out in numbers to find the culprits. According to the report, 1,500 people were arrested across Russia by sunset on Sunday.

A woman in Yekaterinburg said she took to the streets because she was very upset.

“And I’m particularly upset,” he said, “because aggression is my country. In war, whoever started it is guilty. And I’m guilty. I voted for this government. I didn’t actually vote for Putin, but I could do nothing.”

Explosions like these from conversations and social media posts are representative of how many Russians feel inside.

But many are afraid to comment frankly, anyway. There is a risk involved weighing on one side or the other. Many others just like to keep their head in the sand. It’s too much to bear.

Social media, for now, is the preferred forum for comments.

The Gorbachev Foundation issued a statement stating, “We call for an immediate end to hostilities and the immediate commencement of peace talks. There is and cannot be anything more precious than human life on earth. Dialogue is the most The only possible way to resolve the conflict and the problem. “

The language of the man who brought us “Glasnost” has much more to say than that. Even when inviting Ukrainians to speak in Belarus, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko continued his harsh speech.

He said: “What is going on now is a bed of roses. If it continues like this it will swell. And there will be no bunkers to hide (for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky) – not with the Americans, not with anyone else. I will not call it war yet, it It’s a conflict. In a day or two it will be a war. “