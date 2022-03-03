World

Russian citizens reportedly flee country over fears of Putin's martial law announcement

Even before President Vladimir Putin announced the rumors of martial law, Russian citizens began fleeing the country.

Earlier this week, Russia’s state-run censorship agency issued guidelines for news networks to use only “trusted” sources, subject to sanctions, shutting down two independent news networks, including Dozhd TV – known in English as Rain TV.

Russia-Ukraine: Zelensky says it’s a “sad thing” US support comes after Russian war begins: live update

Tikhon Dzyadko, the overnight editor-in-chief of Dozhd, wrote in a March 2 telegram that he was fleeing the country for fear of his life, saying “it is clear that the personal safety of some of us is now at stake.”

And Russian citizens are beginning to panic because the Duma, Russia’s governing body, met on Thursday to pass new legislation that could allow the arrest of anyone arrested to protest the attack – a number that exceeded 8,000 by Thursday evening, according to the Independent. Watchdog OVD-info.

Putin claims that the aggression in Ukraine is going according to schedule

Kevin Rothrock of Bellingcat tweeted that the law has already been introduced in the Duma.

The crackdown on the press has intimidated even foreign journalists: Alec Luhan, who reports for VICE on Russian soil, wrote on social media that he was heading to the border with so many people that plane tickets were “mostly sold out” and flights were “packed.”

U.S. officials condemn China in response to Russia-Ukraine war: ‘They did nothing’ to reach diplomatic solution

“Other passengers said they feared being trapped in Russia, arrested or recruited to fight in a war that did not support them,” Luhan wrote. “I don’t know if they will be able to return.”

Julia Yoof of Pak News says a friend in Moscow was driving “all night” to the border because he did not have a plane ticket.

“We are trying to get there before the president’s address to the nation,” the friend said. Ioffe claims the friend told him to stop texting so they could scrub their phones to search the border.

