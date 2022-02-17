Sports

Russian coach critical of Kamila Valieva after multiple falls in performance: ‘Why did you stop fighting?’

Russian figure skater Camilla Valiva made multiple slip-ups during her run in the women’s freestyle competition on Thursday, finishing fourth at the Winter Olympics.

The 15-year-old skater was obviously emotional as he finished his routine. His coach Iteri Tutbridge made it clear that he was not happy with the performance as the contestant came down from the ice.

Team ROC responds to their scores with choreographer Daniel Gleckenhaus (R) and coach Iteri Tutbridge (L) after women's soccer free skating on the thirteenth day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capitol Indoor Stadium. Beijing, China.

(Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

“Why leave?” He was heard asking in Russian through The New York Times. “Why did you stop fighting? Explain to me. Why? You let it go after that axle. Why?”

As soon as the score was read, Tutbridge put his hand around Valivar.

The falls were characterless of Valliver who was influential in events ranging from women’s free skate. He was emotional immediately after his round, realizing the fact that he wasn’t making the podium.

Valiva, who was in the spotlight for failing a drug test before the start of the Beijing Games, has had a medal ceremony since failing to stay in the top three.

Camilla Valiva misses the podium after falling more than once in the women’s free skate

During the thirteenth day of the women's solo skating at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China on February 17, 2022, during the women's soccer free skating, team ROC's Camilla Valliva with coach Iteri Tutberidge (L) and.

(David Ramos / Getty Images)

Valivar won gold and silver medals, along with Russian Olympic Committee teammates Anna Shaserbakova and Alexandra Trusova, respectively. Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto finished with a bronze medal.

Valiva has been under the microscope since last week after failing a drug test before the Beijing Games. According to The New York Times, he tested positive for three different substances to improve heart function in a sample taken before arriving in Beijing. Documents reviewed by the paper revealed that the Stockholm lab, which first detected the presence of trimetazidine in samples taken at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, Russia on December 25, also showed evidence of two other substances that are not banned by the world. Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, two sources with knowledge of the briefing said WADA argued that the presence of both substances undermined Valliver’s argument that the banned drug had accidentally entered its system.

Camilla Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee participated in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in Beijing.

(AP Photo / Barnett Armangu)

An IOC official said Tuesday that during his hearing where he was finally cleared for competition, Valiva said the banned substance could be the result of contamination with drugs his grandfather regularly took.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said it will not award any medals if Valiva is in the top three.

Paulina Dedaj of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

