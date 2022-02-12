Russian coach produces teen skating stars with short careers



The coach behind Russia’s figure skating dynasty rarely spoke to the media, raising his mystery as a guru who creates a line of teenage stars who no other woman even tries to jump into.

A doping rage around his star student has forced Eteri Tutberidze into the spotlight at the Beijing Olympics. He broke his silence on the case against Camilla Valliver on Saturday and told Russian TV: “We are absolutely convinced that Camilla is innocent and clean.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

TutbridgeJ-trained skaters have dominated the competition for eight years, but critics have expressed concern about their short careers – many retiring as teenagers – and the tendency to suffer serious injuries.

The 15-year-old Valiva, who tested positive for the banned heart drug before the Olympics, reportedly threatened a Russian gold medal in the team event and could be knocked out of the women’s competition next week.

Positive drug testing, the top event outside the Olympics for several days, has once again pitted Russia against the World Sports Organization. Tutbridge and Valiva shared an emotional hug towards the end of Saturday’s practice.

Valiva made his senior debut just five months ago, but he has already been hailed as the genius of the generation. She combines fantastic jumping power – the first quadruple jump by a woman in Olympic history on Monday – with the elegant skill of breaking a world-record score.

When an athlete under the age of 16 – a “safe person” at the Olympic Jurgen – tests positive, the rules say their team must investigate. That means the Russian anti-doping agency is launching an investigation into the world-beating, secret training group of Tutberries in Moscow.

“On the one hand, they are professional athletes, and they are competing (doing) in high-level competitions like other adults and should be prepared to carry all their responsibilities,” said Margarita Pakhnotskaya, former deputy CEO of the Russian anti-doping agency. The Associated Press.

“But on the other hand, we know that psychologically and emotionally, they are not adults. And in part, this responsibility should be shared with seniors in their immediate circle.”

Tutbridge’s approach to training centers on athleticism and a terrific work ethic. As a penile skater who performed at US ice shows in the 1990s, he had to work from a low place to build a coaching career. He was trapped in Oklahoma at the YMCA while surviving a 1995 bombing of a federal building in Oklahoma City.

One person who may be in question in Tutberidze’s orbit is sports doctor Philip Schweitzki, who competed with Valivar in his first senior international competition in October. Doctors say he was barred from working with a Russian rowing team after a 2007 doping investigation.

World-Beaters

In less than a decade, Tootbridge has grown from one of the many Russian skating coaches to the leader of the dynasty.

Her success came when Yulia Lipnitskaya helped Russia win gold at a team event in Sochi in 2014, winning the second-youngest gold medal in the history of the game.

Four years later, Tutbridge won the top two women, with Alina Jagitova defeating Evgenia Medvedev for the gold. In Beijing, Tutberidze coaches three Russian women who can sweep the podium with their high-scoring quad jumps.

Tutberidze can choose the most promising young Russian skater for his camp, which has enviable benefits and funding. At the national championships where Valiva tested positive in December, a Tootbridge skater won for the seventh year in a row in the AA.

Short career, injury concerns

The stars trained by Tutberidze did not have long careers.

Defending Olympic champion Jagitova took a break at the age of 17 in December 2019, saying she needed to find inspiration after losing to the young Russians in the quad jump. Since then he has not skated competitively and has focused on a TV career. Medvedev performed at the 2018 Games with a broken bone in his leg. Three months later, he left Tutbridge’s camp in Canada to train with Brian Orser, saying he “(a) wanted to work with a coach like a friend.”

Lipnitskaya retired at the age of 19, revealing that he had struggled with anorexia. A chronic back injury forced Kazakhstan’s Elizabeth Tursinbayeva to retire last year, the first woman to land a quad at the 2019 World Championships. Another Tutberridge skater, Daria Usacheva, was seriously injured in November and traveled home in a wheelchair.

Rafael Arutunian, coach of Olympic men’s champion Nathan Chen, compared Russian skaters of short career to single-use coffee cups in a 2020 interview with a Russian sports website without naming Tutbridge.

US link

Tutbridge’s vision and career were shaped by spending most of the 1990’s in the United States.

Born in Moscow to Georgian parents, Tutberry never reached the elite of Soviet figure skating. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, he traveled to the United States to skate on ice shows.

In a rare interview published in 2015 on the website of the Russian Figure Skating Federation, Tootbridge gave a detailed account of how the dream came true. Other skaters had visa problems and ran out of money waiting to reach Oklahoma. Without money, he joined the Baptist Church for free meals.

“We had to sit through the service, and then they brought water and some small sandwiches for the congregation,” he said.

Tutbridge said he was living in a YMCA just a block from the federal building in Oklahoma City when he was caught in the worst terrorist activity on U.S. soil. In April 1995, 168 people were killed in a bombing by anti-government extremist Timothy McVeigh.

“Glass, rubble, shattered paneling, blood, mutilated corpses,” he said. “Initially we didn’t understand what had happened. There was a building and now it is gone, just dust, and instead of cars at the junction of the rubble lanes.”

A “surviving wall” at the site of the blast is inscribed with the name Tutbridge. He spent six years in the United States, first as a skater, then as a coach in San Antonio. Her daughter, Diana Davis, was born in the United States, competing in the Russian ice dance troupe in Beijing.

He returned to Russia and worked for more than a decade before becoming an internationally recognized coach. Tutberidze says hard times are needed for success in life – a philosophy that can also be applied to his coaching style.

“There (in the United States) it’s a very comfortable, quiet life. Great people, wonderful relationships,” he said. “But for me, there is a lack of contrast between all this abundance. When there is no difficulty, you do not understand what happiness is.”