Russian convoy heads for eastern Ukraine, defense official says weather will force troops to stick to roads



A senior defense official said Tuesday that a convoy of Russian vehicles appeared to be moving slowly southward from eastern Ukraine and would probably be forced to stay on the road due to the spring weather.

The official told reporters it was not clear how fast the convoy was moving, but said it was not heading east with a “catastrophic speed”.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Monday that the Russian convoy appeared to be an attempt to “strengthen their efforts in Donbass” – but he could not confirm what Russian forces were bringing with them in addition to a “mix of personnel” and armored vehicles. .

The convoy is about 37 miles north of the town of Izim, about 16 miles from the Donbass regional border.

“I don’t know the final destination,” a senior defense official told reporters on Tuesday. The convoy was heading south. “But with spring I will depend on whether they have to be on paved roads. They are located on highways and avenues. They are not off-roading here.”

Officials have long warned that warmer weather will make it more difficult for Russia to launch ground attacks because heavy armored vehicles will slow down in muddy conditions.

A senior U.S. defense official said Ukrainian troops had not yet begun attacking the convoy, although attempts by Russian forces to push an earlier convoy south to Kiev had failed earlier this year.

Russia is estimated to have retained more than 80 percent of its fighting power since the Moscow invasion 47 days ago.

But officials have warned that Russia could deploy another 60,000 troops to help with its deadly campaign.

The United States and NATO said last week that Russia would seek to strike eastern Ukraine with a “major offensive” after failing to capture Kiev’s capital.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky warned on Tuesday that his forces still lacked the resources needed to stop Russian incursions and called on allies to send Kyiv jets and more armored vehicles.

The United States has promised to send Ukraine switchblade drones equipped with tank-busting warheads, but Washington has refused to send actual warplanes.

A senior defense official told reporters that a “significant” amount of the first 100 switchblade drones had been delivered to Ukraine and more were expected in the near future.

The official said the United States was in regular contact with Ukraine to ensure it was needed in a timely manner.