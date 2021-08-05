Russian Disinformation Targets Vaccines and the Biden Administration

The cartoon posted to the far-right discussion board showed police officers wearing Biden-Harris campaign logos on bulletproof vests and ramming a door with a large syringe. One caption reads in part, “In Biden’s America.”

The cartoon appears to be an example of the latest Russian-aligned disinformation effort: a campaign that taps into skepticism and fears of the coronavirus vaccination to not only undermine people’s vaccination efforts, but also to try to falsely link it. Biden-Harris administration on the idea of ​​forced inoculations. The image was one of many spotted by Graphika, a company that tracks disinformation campaigns.

Russia and China have made efforts to promote their own vaccines through messages that undermine U.S. and European immunization programs, according to the State Department’s Global Engagement Center. But in addition to overt messages promoting their own vaccines, Moscow has also broadcast conspiracy theories. Last year, the department began warning about how Russia was using fringe websites to raise doubts about vaccinations.

It is difficult to quantify the amount of disinformation produced at any given time by the Russians or other warring powers, government officials and outside experts have said. But the rise of the Delta variant of Covid-19 – and shifting scientific advice on how to defend against a more infectious strain and the need for booster shots or masks – have created an atmosphere for misinformation to spread more. easily, experts said.