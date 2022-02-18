Russian figure skater Alexandra Trusova upset over silver-medal finish: ‘I hate this sport’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) figure skater Alexandra Trusova was upset after finishing second to teammate Anna Sherbakova on Thursday.

Ever a competitor, the 17-year-old thought he had done enough to win a gold medal during his routine. He made history by jumping five or four times on ice. But when she learned that the judges had placed Sherbakova in front of her, she broke down in tears.

Live update: Beijing Olympics

“I hate this game,” Trusova was heard shouting. “I won’t go on the ice anymore.”

Trusova regrets leaving Beijing without a single gold medal. He later said he was upset with the trial and explained that the loss of his family and the dog had caused him anguish over his “emotional” condition. He has not gone so far as to be committed to the World Championships next month.

While consoling Russian coaches Trusova and Camilla Valliva, Sherbakova was seen standing alone, falling several times and failing to reach the podium. A medal ceremony would not have been held if Valiva had been ranked in the top three due to an ongoing investigation into a doping scandal.

Camilla Valliver’s ‘coolness’ towards skaters ‘cool to see’, says IOC chief

After the ceremony, Sherbakova felt bad for Valivar.

“I still do not understand what happened. On the one hand I feel happy, on the other hand I feel this emptiness inside,” Sherbakova said.

Valiva faced criticism from his coach after falling off the ice.

“Why leave?” He was heard asking in Russian through The New York Times. “Why did you stop fighting? Explain to me. Why? You let it go after that axle. Why?”

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Friday that he was upset by the “coolness” of the Valliver coaches.

“When I later saw how he had been embraced by his closest team, as if it were a chill, it was cool to see him,” Bach said. “Instead of comforting her, trying to help her, you can feel this cool environment, this distance.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.