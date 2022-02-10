Sports

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva appears at training session amid reports of failed drug test

29 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva appears at training session amid reports of failed drug test
Written by admin
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva appears at training session amid reports of failed drug test

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva appears at training session amid reports of failed drug test

Olympic figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva cracked a smile during a training session on Thursday despite being the focus of Russia’s latest drug testing scandal just a day earlier.

Valieva, who is the favorite to win gold in the women’s individual event next week, skated with teammate Alexandra Trusova during a 30-minute training session but looked unfazed by recent reports that she tested positive for a banned substance which delayed Tuesday’s medal ceremony for the team event where the Russian Olympic Committee won gold.

LIVE UPDATES: BEIJING OLYMPICS

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, talks to coaches at a training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing.

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, talks to coaches at a training session at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Beijing.
(AP Photo / Jeff Roberson)

Little details are known about the situation which is complicated by the 15-year-old’s age.

The ROC, followed by the United States and Japan, were to be honored during their official medal ceremony on Tuesday, but the event was pulled from the schedule without explanation.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams told reporters during a daily news briefing the following day that the issue required “legal consultation” with the governing body of skating. He offered little information other than confirming that “We have athletes that have won medals involved.”

Russian media later reported that Valieva, whose first-place performance in the women’s free skate helped secure the Russian’s gold medal, tested positive for trimetazidine, a metabolic drug that helps prevent angina attacks and treats vertigo. It is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency because it can help endurance and increase blood flow efficiency, both of which could help a figure skater.

READ Also  NUFC must unleash the new Longstaff, journo says he's "knocking on Steve Bruce's door" - opinion

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training.

Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training.
(REUTERS / Toby Melville)

The test sample in question was taken sometime in December, Reuters reported, citing local Russian media.

Valieva declined to speak to reporters after her training session while teammate Mark Kondratiuk replied “no comment” when asked about the situation. Russian figure skating federation spokeswoman Olga Ermolina provided little more, only confirming that Valieva was “not suspended” meaning her status for Tuesday’s event remains unchanged for the time being, The Associated Press reported.

On Thursday, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said it would not be appropriate to talk of an ongoing legal case or “all sorts of speculation that I have also seen overnight.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The lack of transparency could be in part due to Valieva’s age. According to a Reuters report, The World Anti-Doping Agency’s rules state that athletes over the age of 18 will be publicly identified after a positive test but the same is not required of minors.

Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training.

Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training.

If the Russian team is disqualified, the US team would be elevated to the gold medal for the first time in the event. Japan would be awarded silver and fourth-place finisher Canada would receive the bronze.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Russian #figure #skater #Kamila #Valieva #appears #training #session #reports #failed #drug #test

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Shirley Fry Irvin, Tennis Star of the ’40s and ’50s, Is Dead at 94

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment