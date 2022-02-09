Sports

Russian figure skater’s positive drug test after winning gold in team event, delays medal ceremony: report

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russian figure skater’s positive drug test after winning gold in team event, delays medal ceremony: report
Written by admin
Russian figure skater’s positive drug test after winning gold in team event, delays medal ceremony: report

Russian figure skater’s positive drug test after winning gold in team event, delays medal ceremony: report

The International Olympic Committee delayed the medal ceremony for the team figure skating competition on Tuesday over what it said were “legal issues” but according to one report, a Russian The skater has tested positive for drugs.

A source told USA Today on Wednesday that one of the six members competing for the Russian Olympic Committee has tested positive for drugs after winning gold in the three-day team event which concluded on Monday.

LIVE UPDATES: BEIJING OLYMPICS

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, did not identify which skater turned back the positive test.

Russian Olympic Committee pose for a photo during the Women Single Skating - Free Skating of the Figure Skating Team Event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 07 February 2022.

Russian Olympic Committee pose for a photo during the Women Single Skating – Free Skating of the Figure Skating Team Event at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Beijing, China, 07 February 2022.
(Photo by Alexander Mysyakin / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The ROC, followed by the United States and Canada were to be honored during their official medal ceremony on Tuesday but the event was pulled from the schedule without explanation.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams later told reporters during a daily news briefing that the issue required “legal consultation” with the governing body of skating. He offered little information other than confirming that “We have athletes that have won medals involved.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Reporters on Wednesday speculated if the issue could affect the podium.

“Let’s, for the sake of understanding, wait for some explanations either from our sports officials or from the IOC,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to questions.

Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee performs during the figure skating team event women's single skating free skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022.

Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee performs during the figure skating team event women’s single skating free skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 7, 2022.
(Photo by Lan Hongguang / Xinhua via Getty Images)

READ Also  How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The medals’ presentation could be further delayed if a team or skater were to be disqualified over the incident. In this case, Canada, who finished fourth in the event, could find itself on the podium.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gold medalists Kamila Valieva, Anastasia Mishina, Aleksandr Galliamov, Victoria Sanitsina, Nikita Katsalapov, Mark Kondratiuk of Team Russia celebrate during the Team Event flower ceremony on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 07, 2022 in Beijing , China.

Gold medalists Kamila Valieva, Anastasia Mishina, Aleksandr Galliamov, Victoria Sanitsina, Nikita Katsalapov, Mark Kondratiuk of Team Russia celebrate during the Team Event flower ceremony on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 07, 2022 in Beijing , China.
(Photo by Jean Catuffe / Getty Images)

The Russians are already serving a two-year ban, being forced to compete under the Russian Olympic Committee, after a large Russian state-sponsored doping program was first uncovered in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Russian #figure #skaters #positive #drug #test #winning #gold #team #event #delays #medal #ceremony #report

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  What the Ivorian Will Bring to Man Utd & the Role He Could Play

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment