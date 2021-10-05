Russian film crew has arrived at the space station: live updates

As an actress, Ms. Peresild has played about 70 roles on screen, and Russian film publications have named her among the top 10 actresses under 35. She is best known among Russian filmmakers for “The Battle for Sevastopol” (2015), in which she played Lyudmila Pavlichenko, the deadliest Red Army female sniper during World War II.

But her prominence alone wasn’t enough to secure her a seat in the class: she was selected for flight from nearly 3,000 competitors in a two-stage selection process that included both creativity tests and a rigorous medical and physical fitness screening.

What movie are they making on the space station?

The film’s working title is “The Challenge” and is about a surgeon, played by Ms. Peresild, who sets out on an emergency mission to the space station to save the life of a sick astronaut. Few other details about the plot or filming on the station have been announced, though NASA said on Tuesday that Novitsky, one of the Russian cosmonauts currently aboard the station, will play the ailing cosmonaut.

NASA spokesman Rob Navias said on the livestream that the crew, using hand-held cameras on both the capsule and the space station, began filming scenes to film as the spacecraft approached the outpost.

Why are they filming in the classroom?

For “The Challenge”, the cinematic story may take a back seat to the symbolism of a film being shot in space. The production is a joint project involving Russia’s space agency Roscosmos; Channel One; and Yellow, Black and White, a Russian film studio.

Like a lot of private missions in space these days, Channel One and Roscosmos hope the film can prove to the public that space isn’t just reserved for government astronauts. Channel One said on its website, one of the main objectives of the production is to show that “spaceflights are gradually becoming available not only to professionals, but also to a broader range of interested individuals.”

Rogozin, the leader of the Russian space agency, said he expected the mission to be “a serious work of art and a new development of the promotion of space technologies” to attract young talent to Russia’s space program.