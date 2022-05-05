Russian filtration camps are ‘ghettos’ of Mariupol, official says



Advisers to the mayor, Mariupol, said Thursday that filtration camps set up by Russian forces outside the southern port city have turned into “ghettos” where men face torture and forced labor.

Petro Andriyushchenko says three filtration camps have been set up in the village of Bezimian, east of Mariupol – about 20 miles from the Russian border – where 2,000 men are expected to be housed in a May 9 Russia Victory Day parade.

The official said a video leaked from a camp in the Novgorod district showed an old school building being used to forcibly detain Ukrainian men from Guglino, Mirny and Volonterevka districts.

Men have been reported to be deprived of medical assistance or adequate care and at least one tuberculosis has been confirmed.

Russian troops have reportedly turned the school gym into an isolated ward “where a large number of people were locked up without medical care.”

“Detention conditions are terrible – people are forced to sleep on the floor in the corridor,” he said. At least one person has been reported dead after being denied medical care, although it is not clear what caused the deaths.

Andrushchenko posted several videos in the Telegram that appeared to have been shot in isolation from inside the schoolhouse.

The mayor’s advisers called the photos “a real ghetto for Mariupol” and said, “Without exaggeration, this is a new page in Russia’s military crime.”

Andreushchenko said the men were given their identification documents and given filtration papers instead.

Several men tried to flee after seeing UN and Red Cross eviction buses, but were caught and beaten.

All the detainees, including the sick and the disabled, have to work hard.

Andrewschenko suggested that the Russians had not yet decided how they would use Ukrainian men, but said that they would either be forcibly incorporated into Russian positions or used to help clear debris from Mariupol, one of Russia’s largest bombing sites in Ukraine.

“At the same time, on Monday, May 2, it was announced that the men would take part in the parade as ‘prisoners’ in Mariupol on May 9,” he added, noting that they would be wearing Ukrainian military uniforms. .