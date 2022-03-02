Russian forces continue hammering major Ukrainian cities on seventh day of battling



Russian forces have stepped up their attacks in crowded Ukrainian suburbs, including the bombing of a TV tower in Kiev’s capital and the continued shelling in Kharkiv.

An airstrike on Tuesday targeted Kiev’s central TV broadcast antenna, temporarily disrupting broadcasting capacity and killing at least five people, according to Ukrainian officials. Wednesday marks the seventh day of fighting between the two countries.

The Holocaust memorial site in Kiev has been extended to Bobby Year.

“This is beyond humanity,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday, according to a translation. “This kind of missile attack means that to many Russians, our Kyiv is a complete foreign country. They know nothing about our capital, our history. They have instructions to erase our history, our country and all of us.”

A 40-mile convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles is also slowly advancing towards Kiev.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, at least 21 people have been killed and 112 injured in a series of shootings in the past day, regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said. A regional police and intelligence headquarters were also attacked, according to Ukraine’s state emergency services.

The total number of deaths in the war is not yet clear. A senior Western intelligence official, however, estimated that more than 5,000 Russian soldiers had been captured or killed.

The UN human rights office said it had recorded 136 civilian deaths. The actual toll is thought to be much higher.

The invading forces also extended their attacks to other cities and towns in the south, including the strategic port of Odessa and Mariupol.

Russian officials said on Wednesday that they were ready for a second round of talks with Ukraine after the first round on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “In the second half [Wednesday]As evening approaches, our delegation will be waiting for the Ukrainian negotiators. “

According to the UN refugee agency, more than 660,000 people have fled the war in neighboring Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.