World

Russian forces continue hammering major Ukrainian cities on seventh day of battling

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russian forces continue hammering major Ukrainian cities on seventh day of battling
Written by admin
Russian forces continue hammering major Ukrainian cities on seventh day of battling

Russian forces continue hammering major Ukrainian cities on seventh day of battling

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russian forces have stepped up their attacks in crowded Ukrainian suburbs, including the bombing of a TV tower in Kiev’s capital and the continued shelling in Kharkiv.

An airstrike on Tuesday targeted Kiev’s central TV broadcast antenna, temporarily disrupting broadcasting capacity and killing at least five people, according to Ukrainian officials. Wednesday marks the seventh day of fighting between the two countries.

Russia launches biggest air strike on Ukraine: Live Update

The Holocaust memorial site in Kiev has been extended to Bobby Year.

“This is beyond humanity,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday, according to a translation. “This kind of missile attack means that to many Russians, our Kyiv is a complete foreign country. They know nothing about our capital, our history. They have instructions to erase our history, our country and all of us.”

In this video, February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaking in Moscow, and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky speaking in Kiev. (Via the Russian Presidential Press Service and the Presidential Press Office of Ukraine AP)

In this video, February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaking in Moscow, and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky speaking in Kiev. (Via the Russian Presidential Press Service and the Presidential Press Office of Ukraine AP)
(AP)

A 40-mile convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles is also slowly advancing towards Kiev.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, at least 21 people have been killed and 112 injured in a series of shootings in the past day, regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said. A regional police and intelligence headquarters were also attacked, according to Ukraine’s state emergency services.

READ Also  Colorado plastic surgeon charged after death of teen breast implant patient

Ukrainian youth groups and schools hold vigils of prayer, peace rallies in response to the war

The total number of deaths in the war is not yet clear. A senior Western intelligence official, however, estimated that more than 5,000 Russian soldiers had been captured or killed.

The UN human rights office said it had recorded 136 civilian deaths. The actual toll is thought to be much higher.

The invading forces also extended their attacks to other cities and towns in the south, including the strategic port of Odessa and Mariupol.

Zelensky condemns Russian missile attack on Holocaust memorial: ‘Out of humanity … their curse’

Russian officials said on Wednesday that they were ready for a second round of talks with Ukraine after the first round on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “In the second half [Wednesday]As evening approaches, our delegation will be waiting for the Ukrainian negotiators. “

According to the UN refugee agency, more than 660,000 people have fled the war in neighboring Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Russian #forces #continue #hammering #major #Ukrainian #cities #seventh #day #battling

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Vatican pulls representatives from Taiwan, Hong Kong without explanation

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment