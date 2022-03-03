Russian forces lay siege on Ukrainian seaports as major cities continue getting battered



Russian forces besieged two Ukrainian seaports and continued bombing the country’s two largest cities, Kharkiv and Kiev, for the eighth day in a row between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia claimed control of the Black Sea shipbuilding town of Kherson on Wednesday, and Russian troops were seen in the city center on Thursday.

“We have no Ukrainian forces in the city, only civilians and those who want to live here,” Kherson Mayor Igor Kolikhayev said in a statement posted on Facebook later.

As many as 300 people could be killed as Russians enter the city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, said fighting was taking place in the city and that a US defense official had also challenged Russia’s demands.

“Our view is that Kherson is a competitive city,” the official told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Another port city, Mariupol, has come under constant attack, according to the city’s mayor.

According to the Interfax news agency, the mayor of Mariupol, Vadim Boychenko, said, “Today we cannot take the wounded off the streets, from their homes and apartments, because the shelling is not stopping.”

Boychenko reported heavy casualties in the city on Wednesday as it came under heavy fire from Russian forces.

As the war continues, more than 1 million people fled Ukraine on Thursday, according to the UN refugee agency. The number 6 marks the fastest refugee exodus of this century

The epicenter was reported below the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, on Thursday morning. Zelensky’s office blamed an explosion for a missile attack near the southern railway station in the capital.

“Russian terrorists have launched an air strike on the southern railway station in Kiev, where thousands of Ukrainian women and children are being evacuated,” the national railway company said.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, the huge Russian convoy that stopped outside Kiev earlier this week has already made “slightly noticeable progress in more than three days”.

In Kharkiv, Russian troops continue to crack down on Ukraine’s second-largest city, including air strikes. Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said the city was still in a strong position.

“The city is united and we will stand fast,” Terekhov told the BBC.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has recorded 752 civilian casualties since the start of the attack until midnight on March 1.

A Western intelligence report on Wednesday said the fighting took place because Chinese officials had at least some knowledge of Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine. The report details that Chinese officials have called on Russia to stop its aggression in Ukraine until the Olympics in Beijing.

The Olympics ended on February 20, and Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24. China has denied the report

A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, D.C., told the New York Times: “These claims are baseless, and are intended to blame and blame China.”

Zelensky hit a positive tone Thursday morning, praising Ukraine’s resistance against Russia.

“We are the ones who foiled the enemy’s plan within a week,” he said. “They will have no peace here. They will have no food. They will not have a quiet moment here.”

“These are not warriors of superpowers,” he said. “These are confused children who have been used.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.