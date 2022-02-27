World

Russian forces penetrate Ukraine’s second-largest city as fourth day of fighting continues

Ukrainian forces continue to defend Kiev’s capital on the fourth day of fighting with Russia Russian Troops entered Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and blew up a natural gas pipeline.

“Russian enemy light vehicles have entered Kharkiv, including the city center,” regional governor Oleh Sinegubov told Reuters. “Ukraine’s armed forces are destroying the enemy. We are telling civilians not to go outside.”

On Sunday, Russian troops reportedly blew up a gas pipeline Dr. state agency of Ukraine. A video released by Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, shows tanks moving through a city in eastern Ukraine.

Explosions outside Kiev on Sunday lit up the sky, where missiles hit the town of Vasilkiv and set fire to an oil depot in the village of Krachki. Mayor of the city.

On February 26, 2022, Ukrainian troops took up position at the military base Vasilkiv in the Kiev region of Ukraine.

At least 64 civilians have been killed since Russia entered Ukraine last week, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Saturday report. The office added that the number was probably “too high”.

Thousands of people have been left without electricity or water due to damage to infrastructure, while hundreds of homes have been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN office.

The UN refugee agency estimated on Sunday that 368,000 Ukrainians had fled the country. The number is expected to continue to rise.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday rejected a US proposal to remove Kiev. He announced on Sunday morning that Ukraine had appealed to the International Court of Justice against Russia and called on Russia to lose its voting power as a member of the UN Security Council.

In a video posted on social media on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stood alongside other government officials, vowing to protect the country from Russian aggression.

“Russia must be held accountable for distorting the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We are requesting an urgent decision to order Russia to suspend military action now and hopefully the trial will begin next week,” Zelensky posted on Twitter. Has done.

According to the Kremlin, Russia has sent a delegation to Belarus for peace talks with Ukraine. But Ukraine’s president has suggested other positions, saying his country is unwilling to visit Belarus because it served as a platform for attacks.

“We are fighting, we are fighting for our country, we are fighting for our freedom because we have the right to do it,” Zelensky said. “Last night was tough – more shelling, more bombing of residential areas and civilian infrastructure. There is no facility in the country that the occupiers would not consider an acceptable target.”

Matt Schlap doesn't think that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have invaded Ukraine if Trump was in office.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has complained that his military aggression in Ukraine is not going as smoothly as he had hoped. European Union The official said he had reviewed an intelligence report from Ukraine. Putin is accused of watching the Ukraine invasion from his “Ural dormitory”.

Gadget Clock has not independently confirmed the veracity of the Intel report.

Dom Calicio of the Associated Press and Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

