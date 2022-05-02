Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov stands by ‘denazification’ claims, dismissing Zelenskyy’s Judaism



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has sided with his country’s claim that it invaded Ukraine to eradicate Nazism, dismissing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Judaism as irrelevant and suggesting that Adolf Hitler had “Jewish blood.”

Italian news channel Jonah Bianca pressed Lavrov during an interview on Sunday, asking him how Russian President Vladimir Putin could claim he was trying to “denizify” Ukraine when Zelensky was a Jew.

“Then what if Zelensky is Jewish,” Lavrov said, the Times of Israel reported. “The information does not deny the Nazi element in Ukraine. I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood.”

Lavrov said that “some of the worst anti-Semites.”

The claim for Hitler’s Jewish blood goes back to Hans Frank, who served as Governor-General of Poland during the Holocaust, whose memoirs indicate that Hitler’s grandmother was conceived by a Jewish man. Historians have long disputed this claim and based it on an unreliable source.

Lavrov’s comments came as Israel commemorated the Holocaust. Speaking to the Times of Israel, Israel’s Iyad Vashem condemned the remarks of Dani Dayan, head of the Holocaust Museum, Lavrov, as “false, misleading and dangerous and worthy of all condemnation.”

Putin played on the Russian public’s long-standing hatred for Nazi rule as an attempt to “justify” his attack, but Zelensky the Jew and his family members died in the Holocaust. Russian officials compared him to Jews who were forced to cooperate with the Nazis.

On Friday, Zelensky denounced Russian troops as “even more brutal” than Hitler’s troops.

“Russian troops may be more brutal than the Nazis 80 years ago,” he said. “At the time, the assailants did not say it was Mariupol residents and city guards who shot and killed themselves.”

The Ukrainian president predicted that US assistance in the form of a land-lease program would “help Ukraine and the whole free world defeat the ideological successors of the Nazis who started the war against us on our soil.”

