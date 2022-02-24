Russian invades Ukraine in largest European attack since WWII



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Russian forces attacked Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday in the largest military offensive against one state in Europe since World War II.

On Thursday, widespread attacks in Ukraine led to airstrikes or shelling of cities and bases, as civilians piled on trains and cars to escape. The Ukrainian government says Russian tanks and troops have crossed the border into a “full-scale war” that could rewrite geopolitical order.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said the country had severed diplomatic ties with Russia and “called on all our partners to do the same.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Although the attack on Ukraine has been widely condemned by the West, it is unclear whether troops will intervene, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning that it could have serious consequences. NATO is sending additional troops to strengthen its defenses in Eastern Europe.

Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said on Thursday that Russia’s attack on the country had killed at least 40 people so far, according to the Associated Press. Dozens of people were injured. He did not mention whether there were civilians among the casualties.

Zelensky said he would provide weapons to civilians who want to help defend the country, instructing them on Twitter to “be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities.”

“The future of the Ukrainian people depends on every Ukrainian,” he said on Thursday, urging all those who can defend the country to come to the Interior Ministry’s assembly facilities.

Russia has “gone on the path of evil,” the president said, but Ukraine is “defending itself and will not give up its independence no matter what Moscow thinks.” The Zelensky embargo will be lifted “on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of the regional defense with arms.”

Zelensky tweeted, “Russia betrayed our state in the morning, as Nazi Germany did in # 2WW year.” “To this day, our countries are on different sides of world history.”

The attacks first come from the sky. Ukrainian authorities later described ground attacks in multiple areas, and border guards released security camera footage Thursday showing a line of Russian military vehicles from Russian-occupied Crimea in the south to Ukrainian government-controlled territory.

In the north, the video shows tanks moving across the border from Russia’s ally Belarus via Senkivka. Russian forces also landed in the port cities of Odessa and Mariupol.

The Russian military has demanded that Ukraine’s entire air defense system be destroyed within hours, and European authorities have declared the country’s airspace an active conflict zone. According to The Associated Press, Russia’s claim could not be immediately verified, and neither could the Ukrainians, who shot down several Russian planes. The Ukrainian air defense system and air force are dwarfed by the huge air power and precision weapons of the Soviet era and Russia.

According to Reuters, the western counties are expecting millions of people to flee the Ukrainian attack. Highways outside Kiev swell with traffic to Poland on Thursday, with people lining up waiting for petrol, to raise money or to buy other supplies, such as food and water.

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitsko has advised residents to stay home if they are not involved in critical activities and to prepare a go-bag with the necessary items and documents if they need to be evacuated.

Ukraine says Russian troops are entering the Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Luhansk regions of Ukraine through the column border, Reuters reported. Russian missiles also hit several Ukrainian cities, and explosions were heard just before dawn in the Kiev capital, home to 3 million people.

A few weeks after rejecting the plot, Putin justified his actions in a televised speech overnight, saying the attack was necessary to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine – a false claim the United States had predicted would be used as an excuse for an attack. He accused the United States and its allies of trying to dissuade Ukraine from joining NATO and ignoring Russia’s demands for security guarantees.

Recalling Russia’s nuclear capability, Putin said, “No one should have any doubt that a direct attack on our country would lead to destruction and dire consequences for any possible aggression.”

Putin’s promises include “denigrating” Ukraine. World War II took on a larger scale in Russia, with the Soviet Union suffering more casualties than any other country fighting Adolf Hitler’s forces. Kremlin propaganda sometimes draws revenge on Ukrainian nationalists as neo-Nazis – a complaint historians say is misleading. Ukraine is now led by a Jewish president who lost relatives in the Holocaust.

The head of Ukraine’s national police on Thursday raised all units to respond to the alert and warned civilians not to go out in uniform or sensitive clothing and to report any suspicious objects or people, especially those with red items in their clothing, to a special police. Line

Zelensky has imposed martial law in the country.

Ukraine’s National Police said in a statement that “in the wake of the Russian Federation’s aggression in Ukraine, the police have tightened measures to ensure law and order on the streets.” “The head of the Ukrainian National Police has ordered the supply of weapons to experienced soldiers with internal affairs who are willing to defend Ukraine from the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.